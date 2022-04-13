Harmonize shocks many as his new video clocks 1.3 million views in 24 seconds

Konde Boy shocked a section his fans and critics after the Mdomo video premiered with unexplained views on his YouTube Channel.

The new self-manufactured record has now placed the Konde Music Worldwide CEO at loggerheads with his fans, who are still questioning how he managed to accumulated all the views yet they had not even watched the video.

Harmonize on the spot over allegations of buying fake YouTube Views Pulse Live Kenya

However, despite the video clocking over 1.3 million views in 24 seconds, it seems to have stagnated for the past 9 hours – it has only managed to add 100K views.

“Over 1.m ready let's go 🤯🤯🤯🤯 kondegang f.c wat a crazy team super proud let's go we made history in the game let's go link in my bio ft my bro @ibraah_tz bad boy @travellah 🏁🏁.

“Thanks bro Chinga we made history together @ibraah_tz siku zote nimekuwa nikikusisitiza kwamba wakati wa mungu ndio wakati sahihi ....!!!!!! let's go 🚶 mdomo ft the king of new school @ibraah_tz,” Harmonzie bragged about the new record.

Not the First time buying Fake Views

This is not the first time Harmonize is being accused of buying fake YouTube views. In August 2021, the singer was again on the spotlight after the video to his song Teacher garnered over 1 Million views within 10 hours and 2 Million in 14 hours.

A section of his fans expressed concerns on how Konde Boy managed to jump from over 456K views to 1 million views in just one-hour.

Many argued that the Song had garnered only 450K views in 10 hours but within minutes after refreshing their streaming platform, the song had already crossed 1 million mark and even the 2 million mark in 14 hours.

Comments left under Harmonize’s post, accused him of buying fake YouTube views just to proof to his competitors that he is a big star.

Critics argued that Konde Gang and their artistes are always chest-thumping with fake YouTube views as they try to show the world that they have a massive following.