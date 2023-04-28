Experience the African rhythm with Morgan Heritage's latest album

Comprising of Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mojo Morgan, the group has once again demonstrated its musical prowess through this masterpiece.

Uganda, in particular, has played a significant role in the album's creation, with two of its prominent artists, Dr Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo, collaborating with Morgan Heritage on separate tracks.

This has resulted in a unique blend of reggae and Ugandan sounds, giving the album a fresh and vibrant feel.

The album's listening party was held last Friday, April 21 in Kampala, Uganda, where the group kickstarted their album tour.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, music enthusiasts, and the media, all eager to experience the magic of Morgan Heritage's music.

Who did Morgan Heritage collaborate with in their album

The group's energetic and captivating performance left the audience spellbound, setting the tone for an unforgettable album tour.

Apart from the Ugandan collaborations, the album also features other African artists such as Kenya's Otile Brown and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz official DJ, RJ The Dj.

The inclusion of these artists adds a unique flavor to the album, making it an all-around African musical experience.

Morgan Heritage has once again demonstrated why they are regarded as one of the greatest reggae groups of all time with their latest album, 'Homeland'.

The album's collaborations with various African artists, especially those from Uganda, showcase the group's willingness to explore different musical styles and sounds.