ADVERTISEMENT
Experience the African rhythm with Morgan Heritage's latest album

Fabian Simiyu

Morgan Heritage, the legendary reggae group, has released their latest album titled 'Homeland'

Morgan Heritage
Morgan Heritage

The album, which features collaborations with various African artists, has already gained widespread attention and admiration from music enthusiasts around the world.

Comprising of Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mojo Morgan, the group has once again demonstrated its musical prowess through this masterpiece.

Uganda, in particular, has played a significant role in the album's creation, with two of its prominent artists, Dr Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo, collaborating with Morgan Heritage on separate tracks.

Morgan Heritage - The 'Homeland' Album
Morgan Heritage - The 'Homeland' Album Pulse Live Kenya
This has resulted in a unique blend of reggae and Ugandan sounds, giving the album a fresh and vibrant feel.

The album's listening party was held last Friday, April 21 in Kampala, Uganda, where the group kickstarted their album tour.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, music enthusiasts, and the media, all eager to experience the magic of Morgan Heritage's music.

The group's energetic and captivating performance left the audience spellbound, setting the tone for an unforgettable album tour.

Apart from the Ugandan collaborations, the album also features other African artists such as Kenya's Otile Brown and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz official DJ, RJ The Dj.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The inclusion of these artists adds a unique flavor to the album, making it an all-around African musical experience.

Morgan Heritage has once again demonstrated why they are regarded as one of the greatest reggae groups of all time with their latest album, 'Homeland'.

The album's collaborations with various African artists, especially those from Uganda, showcase the group's willingness to explore different musical styles and sounds.

With their album tour underway, fans around the world can expect a memorable musical experience from this legendary group.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
