Kagwe Mungai recruits Matata, King Kaka & 9 other artists for new album 'Rada'

The 15-track masterpiece showcases Kagwe's evolution as an artist and pays tribute to the rich history of Kenyan music, featuring an impressive lineup of collaborations with talented artists including Redfourth Chorus, Ndovu Kuu, Matata, King Kaka, Fena Gitu, Mayonde, Nameless, Collo, Femi One, MFR Souls, and Tina Ardor.

'Rada' serves as a remarkable milestone in Kagwe Mungai's decade-long career, demonstrating his growth and immense contributions to the music industry through his craftsmanship and experience.

Building upon the success of his debut album, 'Spectrum,' Kagwe has diligently curated a truly exceptional follow-up that showcases his artistry and reflects the dynamic nature of Kenyan music.

Singer and Producer Kagwe Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

The album takes listeners on a journey through the evolution of Kenyan music, from its roots in traditional rhythms and sounds to the advent of genge, pop, and kapuka in the eighties and early nineties.

Kagwe masterfully incorporates a wide range of instruments, sounds, and styles, paying homage to pioneering artists such as Harry Kimani, Nameless, E-Sir, and Them Mushrooms, who paved the way for the vibrant modern music industry we know today.

With 'Rada,' Kagwe Mungai not only displays his exceptional musicality but also emphasizes the lasting impact of these pioneers on the Kenyan music landscape.

With each track on the album, Kagwe displays his genre-bending talent as both a musician and producer. The album seamlessly blends elements of R&B, gengetone variations, contemporary Afro-pop, and soul, while incorporating the timeless essence of the sampled tracks.

Singer and Producer Kagwe Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

Kagwe's unique sound combined with the nostalgic samples creates a captivating fusion that resonates with older and younger generations.

In anticipation of the album release, Kagwe Mungai expressed his excitement, stating, "This album is my truest representation as an artist. It reflects my personal growth and showcases my dedication and passion for each song. I can't wait for my fans to embark on this musical journey with me."

