Kagwe Mungai opens up on past heartbreak, musical therapy & finding love again

Reflecting on a past relationship that left him shattered, Kagwe spoke of the intoxicating feeling of being deeply in love for the first time.

"There was a time when I think I was 23, 24, and I was head over heels, the first time I felt drunk in love," he revealed, reminiscing about the intensity of those emotions.

The aftermath of the breakup took its toll on Kagwe's confidence and his music. Having envisioned a future with his former partner, the sudden dissolution of those dreams left him feeling adrift. It took him five years to heal and rediscover himself.

During this challenging period, Kagwe found solace in music. His songs became a form of therapy, allowing him to channel his heartbreak into his art.

"I remember for weeks waking up crying, and I would blast trap music while running on the road, tears rushing off my face," he revealed, describing the emotional catharsis that music provided.

To protect himself from further heartbreak, Kagwe made the conscious decision to step away from the dating scene for a significant period. He admitted to being scared of having his heart broken again, opting to keep relationships at arm's length until he was ready to open himself up once more.

However, Kagwe Mungai and popular lifestyle content creator Sharon Mwangi finally confirmed their romantic relationship in May, putting an end to months of speculation among fans.

