Welcome to the exciting world of music, where melodies and rhythms blend to create unforgettable moments.
King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week
#PulseHotandFresh - here is a list of 8 hot songs released this week
Recommended articles
In this edition, we present to you the top eight songs that have been making waves and capturing the hearts of music lovers this week.
From chart-topping hits to soul-stirring ballads, this curated list showcases the diversity and talent of East African artists across various genres.
Beshte Yangu - King Kaka
Kenyan rap sensation and entrepreneur Kennedy Ombima, widely recognized by his stage name King Kaka, has returned with an electrifying new track titled 'Beshte Yangu.'
This powerful track aims to promote the values of friendship, emotional support, and self-expression.
King Kaka encourages breaking stereotypes, embracing vulnerability, and engaging in open conversations about important issues, particularly among men.
Ke (I give you) - Muchiri Mike
Mike Muchiri is a well-known content creator but what his fans do not know about him is that he is also a singer.
Enjoy his latest melodious gospel song 'Ke'
Hera Maua - Joanne fit Freddy JaKadongo
Famous ohangla musician, Freddy Jakadongo has been enlisted in a new collaboration dubbed ‘Hera Maua’ with budding star Joanne.
Hera Maua is a love ballad that talks about how exciting love gets at the beginning then it slowly gets raw and dry with time, just like a flower.
Secret Lover - Muthaka fit Bensoul
Singer, songwriter and performer from nairobi Muthaka has featured soulful singer and multi-instrumentalist Bensoul in yet another hot banger!
Secret lover is a love song explaining how love is strong when it is kept a secret.
Nimeshinda Vita - Kelsy Kerubo
Nimeshinda Vita by popular gospel singer Kelsy Kerubo is a powerful and uplifting song that celebrates the victory of faith over fear.
The song is a testimony of how Kelsy overcame her life’s struggles and challenges with the help of God. The lyrics are inspiring and encouraging, and the melody is catchy and energetic.
Tuna Kikao - Lava lava Ft Diamond Platnumz
Highly talented Tanzanian singer, songwriter and WCB Wasafi signee, Lava lava comes through with yet another jaw-dropping song titled 'Tuna Kikao,' featuring Diamond Platnumz
Nakuja Remix - Tommy Flavour ft Marioo, Darassa & Maua Sama
The song 'Nakuja (Remix)' is a well-tuned musical composition by Bongo Flava recording artist, singer and songwriter from Tanzania, Tomy Flavour in collaboration with Tanzanian singers Marioo, Darassa and Maua Sama.
Glock in the lap - Kahush
Kenyan rapper Kahush has released yet another song called 'Glock in the lap' from his album Uptown Chokora
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke