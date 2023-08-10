Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece

This exciting partnership represents the convergence of contemporary music excellence and cultural diversity, promising an unparalleled musical journey for fans worldwide.

By seamlessly blending a variety of genres and infusing modern beats with traditional influences, Coke Studio consistently produces a unique and exceptional auditory experience.

Evolution of 'Fallin': A fusion of artistic visions

The release of 'Fallin' marks a significant milestone for both Nasty C and Zack Tabudlo, as they embrace Coke Studio's ethos of pushing artistic expression to new heights.

This track follows the success of this year's Coke Studio anthem, 'Be Who You Are (Real Magic),' featuring a lineup of musical luminaries such as Jon Batiste, NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo, and Cat Burns.

The current season of Coke Studio embodies a global spirit by assembling over 16 exceptional music artists from diverse corners of the world.

Hailing from countries including South Africa, Egypt, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Colombia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea, and the Philippines, this ensemble highlights the power of music to transcend borders.

Nasty C: A music icon's cultural journey

Hailing from South Africa, Nasty C is a multi-award-winning artist with a platinum-selling track record.

His 2020 signing with Def Jam Records in the USA expanded his global presence, and his partnership with Coke Studio further amplifies his ability to explore new musical horizons while sharing his cultural heritage with a diverse audience.

Zack Tabudlo: A rising star's dream realized

Zack Tabudlo, a Gen Z sensation from the Philippines, captured the hearts of listeners in 2022 when he became Spotify's most-streamed local artist in his country.

Breaking records again, Zack recently became the first Filipino male solo artist to achieve an astounding 1 billion Spotify streams.

Collaborating with Nasty C on 'Fallin' fulfills a lifelong dream for Zack, as the two artists expertly meld their distinct sounds to create an unforgettable piece of musical art.

