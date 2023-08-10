The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece

The release of 'Fallin' marks a significant milestone for both Nasty C and Zack Tabudlo

South African artist Nasty C and emerging Filipino popstar Zack Tabudlo
South African artist Nasty C and emerging Filipino popstar Zack Tabudlo

Renowned South African artist Nasty C and emerging Filipino popstar Zack Tabudlo have joined forces in an unprecedented musical collaboration under Coke Studio.

This exciting partnership represents the convergence of contemporary music excellence and cultural diversity, promising an unparalleled musical journey for fans worldwide.

By seamlessly blending a variety of genres and infusing modern beats with traditional influences, Coke Studio consistently produces a unique and exceptional auditory experience.

South African artist Nasty C and emerging Filipino popstar Zack Tabudlo
Pulse Live Kenya
The release of 'Fallin' marks a significant milestone for both Nasty C and Zack Tabudlo, as they embrace Coke Studio's ethos of pushing artistic expression to new heights.

This track follows the success of this year's Coke Studio anthem, 'Be Who You Are (Real Magic),' featuring a lineup of musical luminaries such as Jon Batiste, NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo, and Cat Burns.

The current season of Coke Studio embodies a global spirit by assembling over 16 exceptional music artists from diverse corners of the world.

Hailing from countries including South Africa, Egypt, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Colombia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea, and the Philippines, this ensemble highlights the power of music to transcend borders.

Hailing from South Africa, Nasty C is a multi-award-winning artist with a platinum-selling track record.

South African artist Nasty C
Pulse Live Kenya

His 2020 signing with Def Jam Records in the USA expanded his global presence, and his partnership with Coke Studio further amplifies his ability to explore new musical horizons while sharing his cultural heritage with a diverse audience.

Zack Tabudlo, a Gen Z sensation from the Philippines, captured the hearts of listeners in 2022 when he became Spotify's most-streamed local artist in his country.

Breaking records again, Zack recently became the first Filipino male solo artist to achieve an astounding 1 billion Spotify streams.

Collaborating with Nasty C on 'Fallin' fulfills a lifelong dream for Zack, as the two artists expertly meld their distinct sounds to create an unforgettable piece of musical art.

Emerging Filipino popstar Zack Tabudlo
Pulse Live Kenya

In an era marked by cultural convergence and the breaking down of musical barriers, the union of Nasty C and Zack Tabudlo within the realm of Coke Studio exemplifies the limitless possibilities when diverse talents unite in pursuit of artistic excellence.

