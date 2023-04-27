The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage on Saturday [Details]

Miriam Mwende

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri the Storyteller, and Femi One in concert to celebrate African music and culture.

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage during Mo Festival in Nairobi on April 29, 2023
Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage during Mo Festival in Nairobi on April 29, 2023

Nyashinki will this weekend headline Mo Festival, organised by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The 'Shin City' artist will lead a selection of some of Kenya's top musicians on stage, including Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller and AFRIMA 2022 Female Rapper of the Year, Femi One.

Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour will also make a special guest appearance on stage. With additional performances from DJ Joe Mfalme and DJ Pierra Makena who is set to join NRG Radio.

The Mo Festival is part of the Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), which will bring together prominent African political and business leaders, civil society, multilateral and regional institutions, and Africa’s major international partners, to debate the challenges and opportunities facing the continent in an ever-changing global environment over three days.

This year’s IGW will take place from Friday April 28 and last through to Sunday April 30 with the concert happening on the sidelines of IGW on Saturday.

The Mo Festival will be making its return to the continent, following three years of disruption.

The festival presents an opportunity to celebrate Africa’s music and culture at a time when its impact and influence are transcending the continent’s borders.

The African Leadership Ceremony, honouring 2021 Ibrahim Laureate, former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou will kick off the event on Friday.

The first day will also feature key remarks on current challenges for African leadership from notable figures including Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina J Mohamed, Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Saturday’s Ibrahim Forum will focus on the theme of Global Africa, discussing Africa’s position in the World, the World’s in Africa, as well as the continent’s voice in the multilateral system.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto pulse senegal

The day will also include remarks from President William Ruto, Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and former Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
