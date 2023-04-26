Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Veteran radio presenter Shaffie Weru is set to make a comeback to the airwaves alongside media personality Kamene Goro at NRG Radio.
The duo will jointly host the NRG Transit, a four-hour show every Friday between 3 and 7 pm, alongside DJ Pierra Makena.
In an Instagram post shared on April 26, Kamene Goro announced the upcoming show, expressing excitement and asking her followers if they thought the audience was ready for it.
"Good morning my loves. Shaffie, Pierra, do you think they are ready for this one," Kamene announced.
DJ Pierra Makena also confirmed the news by sharing the same poster on her Instagram account.
The show will be available live on the station's radio waves, streaming services, and the NRG website, according to Kamene's post on her Instagram page.
The dynamic trio will succeed Mwalimu Rachel, who hosted the show solo alongside DJ Xclusive.
A Radio comeback for Shaffie & Kamene
Shaffie Weru has been out of the radio studio for two years after being suspended from Homeboys Radio in March 2021 over controversial comments.
After his suspension from Homeboys Radio, Shaffie Weru returned to branding and event management.
He even worked for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for free before he was appointed Nairobi County's Head of Events and Branding.
On January 30, he launched a podcast titled Shafted, which featured figures whose actions and behaviour led to their downfall.
Kamene Goro, on the other hand, took a three-month break from the airwaves after she left Kiss FM on January 27.
A lawyer by training, Kamene Goro joined the media industry as a news anchor and presenter for Ebru TV.
She left the station in 2017 for NRG Radio as a presenter alongside Andrew Kibe and later worked with Kiss 100 before her exit in January 2023.
Kamene made headlines on April 20 after she exchanged marriage vows with David Pyper alias Deejaybonez254.
