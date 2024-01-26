The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 6 fresh songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of the top 6 songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresh: Top 6 fresh songs of the week
#PulseHot&Fresh: Top 6 fresh songs of the week

This week ushers in a new array of tunes poised to infuse your playlist with rhythm and energy.

Recommended articles

From heartfelt melodies to infectious anthems, the music scene in the region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week

Kenyan artist Otile Brown has released a fantastic new single titled 'Asante'. This song, featuring the talented Tanzanian singer and songwriter Rayvanny, further cement Otile Brown's standing as one of East Africa's most promising musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asante is a love song that Otile and Rayvanny use to appreciate their partners for being in their lives.

Renowned Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Diamond Platnumz, delivers an impressive new track titled 'Mapoz'.

In this love song that is already trending on YouTube, he collaborates with acclaimed singers Jay Melody and the skilled rapper Mr Blue, creating a captivating musical experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Mapoz' follows the success of 'Pounds & Dollars', a previous masterpiece that continues to make waves in digital stores.

Nyashinski, a prominent Kenyan singer-songwriter and rapper, has released a heartfelt new song titled 'Time Of My Life.'

To enhance the musical experience, he collaborated with Bien, a well-known singer and songwriter from the Sauti Sol duo, adding a unique flavor to the music community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This masterpiece is part of his latest music album, 'Good Old Days' featuring classic songs that you don't want to miss.

Kenyan gospel singer and songwriter Emmy Kosgei has dropped a new song titled 'Kalewenaik.'

The song is inspired by the book of Proverbs, which shares many verses about wisdom and its advantages.

ADVERTISEMENT

It gives thanks to God for granting wisdom to those who seek Him and follow His guidance. The song also urges listeners to use wisdom in their everyday lives and steer clear of foolishness.

Kenyan rapper, singer, and songwriter Nyashinski has released a new hit song titled 'Fly.'

'Fly' is the second track from Nyashinski's EP, 'Good Old Days.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan hip-hop artist Khaligraph Jones has made a successful comeback with his latest release, titled '8 PM in Nairobi.'

In '8 PM in Nairobi,' Khaligraph Jones discusses different topics, portraying a clear image of life in Nairobi.

His lyrics delve into the challenges of daily life, the dreams and ambitions of its residents, and offer a detailed narrative of the city's liveliness through the medium of hip-hop.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Mali Safi Chito' singer, Otile Brown & Ssaru among top earners in MCSK payout

'Mali Safi Chito' singer, Otile Brown & Ssaru among top earners in MCSK payout

Top 6 fresh songs of the week

Top 6 fresh songs of the week

Meet Martha Katana: The rich, watchful & controlling mum of 'Becky' series

Meet Martha Katana: The rich, watchful & controlling mum of 'Becky' series

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Maribe defends herself after postponement of judgement in Monica Kimani murder trial

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

Kate Actress leads protest against femicide [Video]

Murugi Munyi discloses her lucrative earnings from content creation in 2023

Murugi Munyi discloses her lucrative earnings from content creation in 2023

Terryanne Chebet shares details about her new man & 2024 plans

Terryanne Chebet shares details about her new man & 2024 plans

Anerlisa Muigai defends mum as Omanga launches attack on her

Anerlisa Muigai defends mum as Omanga launches attack on her

Sakaja under fire for hanging out with singer Kelis after CBD chaos remarks

Sakaja under fire for hanging out with singer Kelis after CBD chaos remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHot&Fresh: Top 6 fresh songs of the week

Top 6 fresh songs of the week