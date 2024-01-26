Top 6 fresh songs of the week

From heartfelt melodies to infectious anthems, the music scene in the region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week

Asante - Otile Brown fit Rayvanny

Kenyan artist Otile Brown has released a fantastic new single titled 'Asante'. This song, featuring the talented Tanzanian singer and songwriter Rayvanny, further cement Otile Brown's standing as one of East Africa's most promising musicians.

Asante is a love song that Otile and Rayvanny use to appreciate their partners for being in their lives.

Mapoz - Diamond Platnumz fit Mr. Blue & Jay Melody

Renowned Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Diamond Platnumz, delivers an impressive new track titled 'Mapoz'.

In this love song that is already trending on YouTube, he collaborates with acclaimed singers Jay Melody and the skilled rapper Mr Blue, creating a captivating musical experience.

'Mapoz' follows the success of 'Pounds & Dollars', a previous masterpiece that continues to make waves in digital stores.

Time Of My Life - Nyashinski fit Bien

Nyashinski, a prominent Kenyan singer-songwriter and rapper, has released a heartfelt new song titled 'Time Of My Life.'

To enhance the musical experience, he collaborated with Bien, a well-known singer and songwriter from the Sauti Sol duo, adding a unique flavor to the music community.

This masterpiece is part of his latest music album, 'Good Old Days' featuring classic songs that you don't want to miss.

Kalewenaik - Emmy Kosgei

Kenyan gospel singer and songwriter Emmy Kosgei has dropped a new song titled 'Kalewenaik.'

The song is inspired by the book of Proverbs, which shares many verses about wisdom and its advantages.

It gives thanks to God for granting wisdom to those who seek Him and follow His guidance. The song also urges listeners to use wisdom in their everyday lives and steer clear of foolishness.

Fly - Nyashinski

Kenyan rapper, singer, and songwriter Nyashinski has released a new hit song titled 'Fly.'

'Fly' is the second track from Nyashinski's EP, 'Good Old Days.'

8 PM in Nairobi - Khaligraph Jones

Kenyan hip-hop artist Khaligraph Jones has made a successful comeback with his latest release, titled '8 PM in Nairobi.'

In '8 PM in Nairobi,' Khaligraph Jones discusses different topics, portraying a clear image of life in Nairobi.

His lyrics delve into the challenges of daily life, the dreams and ambitions of its residents, and offer a detailed narrative of the city's liveliness through the medium of hip-hop.