Pritty Vishy's song 'Dear Ex' rakes in 28K views in 1st day of release [Video]

Vishy's 'Dear Ex' dropped on December 31, 2022 and was produced by a Kibra-based label, L7 Records. The video is among the most viewed on the YouTube creator's channel.

The influencer turned rapper debuted to a widely good reception from her fans with most encouraging her to release more music in the new year.

Others also took note of the subtle clap-backs to her ex-boyfriend and fellow Kibra celebrity Stevo Simple Boy.

Is Pritty Vishy's 'Dear Ex' about Stevo Simple Boy?

In the song, Pritty Vishy has highlighted some of the issues that came to light after her public breakup with Simple Boy.

Vishy and Simple Boy broke up in January 2022 with Vishy stating that the 'Mihadarati' sensation was over reliant on his management team.

Vishy went on to protest that the artist's managers were taking advantage of him.

"The management controls him a lot from his phone, Facebook and even his YouTube channel. After going viral, they have been mean to me, they now dislike me," she stated at the time.

Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Simple Boy stated that they had ended things because of a conflict in spiritual values.

“Yes Pritty Vishy left me because I declined to engage in premarital intercourse. She did not want to listen to me and said I was too saved so she left for another man. Intercourse should be engaged with by married people only not playing around with anyone,” Stevo stated.