Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy proposal

Internet sensation Pritty Vishy has finally addressed the viral video of her ex-boyfriend Stevo Simple Boy allegedly proposing to his new girlfriend identify as Gee.

On Monday, a short video surfaced online showing Simple Boy going down on one knee to pop the big question and it was a big yes.

However, netizens sought to get Pritty’s comment on the public proposal and she did not spare any part of the proposal.

According to Vishy, the engagement party was poorly executed, making it hard for her to believe that her ex-boyfriend is officially off the market.

“Hiyo proposal haikuweza, let’s just be honest and I’m not like jealous or anything. How do you announce that you are going to propose? A proposal is always a surprise, but for this how come there were two crews (girls and boys) just chilling casually then someone comes and proposes? But sina ubaya,” Pritty Vishy said.

Pritty went on to state that she is happy for Stevo and his new catch if it turns out the engagement was real.

“But for me I’m just happy for them kama ni ukweli. But if it’s not true he should find someone and be very careful. I would like him to be my friend, just because we broke up it doesn’t me we are enemies. You never know tomorrow...we might again help each other. I would want him to be my friend, he gets the best person. So if it’s true, I’m genuinely happy for them,” Pritty said in an interview with Eve Mungai.

Ms Vishy also noted that she will gladly attend Simple Boy’s wedding if she gets invited.

“I would really love to him say yes and the woman also say yes, so if he invites me to their wedding I will gladly show up,” she said.

Despite the virality of the proposal, netizens believe that everything was staged to promote Stevo's upcoming project.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

