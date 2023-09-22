The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of top 8 songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresht
#PulseHot&Fresht

East African artists continue to set the bar high with their creativity and ingenuity. This week, we bring you a selection of seven new songs that are making waves across the region.

Recommended articles

Enjoy the listen!

Three versatile artists Mordecai Mwini Kimeu, Wachira Gatama, and Kenneth Muya Mukhwana are back with an appreciation song to God for his unending love.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Song is a perfect example of a song that comes to you and not the other way around. Very random Jam session at the most random of places and times & the vibe just flows.

'Never Seen' is a celebration of life in the most African way the band knows.

Kenyan spoken word poetry recording artist and songwriter Juliani has a new banger, 'Total Man' that appreciates the value of the boy child.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this song, Juliani talks about the challenges that he faced a long the way and how h overcame to be a total man

An afro electro-pop artist-producer Mutoriah has released a new song called 'Beta.'

The song produced by Gigi, is a love song in which Mutoriah acknowledges that no one loves him better since his partner left him and vice versa for his partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer DK Kwenye Beat is back on track releasing a banger after banger! The award-winning singer has released a new gospel song dubbed Nikumbuke.

In the song, DK Kwenye Beat pleads with God to remember him in his endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian singer-songwriter, Diamond Platnumz, returns with a brand new track which is titled 'Happy Birthday.'

the lyrics are basically birthday wishes. The song is already trending with challenges on major social media platforms such as TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian and WCB Wasafi signee, singer-songwriter and music star, Zuchu, has once again graced us with her incredible talent in her latest single titled 'Chapati'

With its infectious Amapiano beats and catchy lyrics, 'Chapati' is bound to get you grooving from the very first note.

The CEO of Saldido International, recording artist, composer, and excellent music maestro Willy Paul has worked with renowned Ghanaian music producers to produce his most recent hit, “Original.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The song showers a woman with praise for being an original copy in everything.

Jealous much? 'Ako Nani' is a song that was written to describe the pain that Kenyan upcoming female artist Muthoni felt when she found out that her lover had another lover.

And so she asks the question- 'Akona nini?' What does she have that I don't have?

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

Mummie Francie talks about struggles with Asthma & decision to return to school

Mummie Francie talks about struggles with Asthma & decision to return to school

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

22 Sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

The massive stage, the size of a two-story building, is where everything is going down.

Sheebah, Cindy Battle: Rules set, massive ‘chaos-proof’ stage unveiled

Mani 1

M.anifest pays nostalgic homage to ‘Hip Hop at 50’ in new freestyle

Boutross, Nikita Kering, Trio Mio and Nadia Mukami

Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]