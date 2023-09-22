Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Enjoy the listen!

Never Seen - Hart the Band

Three versatile artists Mordecai Mwini Kimeu, Wachira Gatama, and Kenneth Muya Mukhwana are back with an appreciation song to God for his unending love.

This Song is a perfect example of a song that comes to you and not the other way around. Very random Jam session at the most random of places and times & the vibe just flows.

'Never Seen' is a celebration of life in the most African way the band knows.

Total man - Juliani

Kenyan spoken word poetry recording artist and songwriter Juliani has a new banger, 'Total Man' that appreciates the value of the boy child.

In this song, Juliani talks about the challenges that he faced a long the way and how h overcame to be a total man

Beta - Mutoriah

An afro electro-pop artist-producer Mutoriah has released a new song called 'Beta.'

The song produced by Gigi, is a love song in which Mutoriah acknowledges that no one loves him better since his partner left him and vice versa for his partner.

Nikumbuke - D Kwenye Beat

Kenyan singer DK Kwenye Beat is back on track releasing a banger after banger! The award-winning singer has released a new gospel song dubbed Nikumbuke.

In the song, DK Kwenye Beat pleads with God to remember him in his endeavors.

Happy Birthday - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer-songwriter, Diamond Platnumz, returns with a brand new track which is titled 'Happy Birthday.'

the lyrics are basically birthday wishes. The song is already trending with challenges on major social media platforms such as TikTok.

Zuchu – Chapati

Tanzanian and WCB Wasafi signee, singer-songwriter and music star, Zuchu, has once again graced us with her incredible talent in her latest single titled 'Chapati'

With its infectious Amapiano beats and catchy lyrics, 'Chapati' is bound to get you grooving from the very first note.

Original - Willy Paul

The CEO of Saldido International, recording artist, composer, and excellent music maestro Willy Paul has worked with renowned Ghanaian music producers to produce his most recent hit, “Original.”

The song showers a woman with praise for being an original copy in everything.

Ako Nani? - Muthoni Irungu

Jealous much? 'Ako Nani' is a song that was written to describe the pain that Kenyan upcoming female artist Muthoni felt when she found out that her lover had another lover.

And so she asks the question- 'Akona nini?' What does she have that I don't have?