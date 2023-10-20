Ethan Muziki's 'Jioni' & 4 other fresh hits released this week

From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.

Jioni - Ethan Muziki fit Kinoti

They are young, talented, and passionate about music. Ethan Muziki and Kinoti Kinyua, two of the most promising artists in the Kenyan have a new song for you 'Jioni.'

Kinoti and Ethan are assuring the person they love that the feelings are real and that they become more intense in the evening.

Sijalewa - Harmonize

Renowned music sensation and CEO of Konde Music Worldwide, Harmonize, has once again dropped a hit, 'Sijalewa.'

'Sijalewa' is the latest Amapiano track that you should definitely add on your playlist.

Huku - Alikiba Fit Tommy Flavour

Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and performer Alikiba came through with another Amapiano banger 'Huku,' featuring Tommy Flavour.

'Huku' is not just another love and seduction song; it’s a sensational fusion of two exceptionally talented artists.

With a captivating blend of Bongo Flava and Amapiano, it delivers an irresistible vibe that will make you want to dance the night away.

Sisi Ni Wale - Phina

Tanzanian artist Phina has just released a captivating new song 'Sisi Ni Wale.'

'Sisi Ni Wale' is a stirring song that highlights resilience and faith throughout life’s challenges.

Emphasising the message, 'We are the ones helped by God,' it offers a tale of endurance against adversities, assuring listeners of hope and future success.

Far Away - Beka Flavour

Tanzanian Singer Beka Flavour has a new love song for you, 'Far Away.'

Beka Flavour attempts to articulate the depth of his feelings for a woman he's in a relationship with.

He expresses his fear that if their relationship were to end, he'd struggle with the idea of being alone due to the profound love he has for her.

