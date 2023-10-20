The music scene has been buzzing with exciting new releases this week, as talented artists from East Africa showcase their creativity and musical prowess.
Ethan Muziki's 'Jioni' & 4 other fresh hits released this week
#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of top 5 fresh songs released this week
From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.
Jioni - Ethan Muziki fit Kinoti
They are young, talented, and passionate about music. Ethan Muziki and Kinoti Kinyua, two of the most promising artists in the Kenyan have a new song for you 'Jioni.'
Kinoti and Ethan are assuring the person they love that the feelings are real and that they become more intense in the evening.
Sijalewa - Harmonize
Renowned music sensation and CEO of Konde Music Worldwide, Harmonize, has once again dropped a hit, 'Sijalewa.'
'Sijalewa' is the latest Amapiano track that you should definitely add on your playlist.
Huku - Alikiba Fit Tommy Flavour
Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and performer Alikiba came through with another Amapiano banger 'Huku,' featuring Tommy Flavour.
'Huku' is not just another love and seduction song; it’s a sensational fusion of two exceptionally talented artists.
With a captivating blend of Bongo Flava and Amapiano, it delivers an irresistible vibe that will make you want to dance the night away.
Sisi Ni Wale - Phina
Tanzanian artist Phina has just released a captivating new song 'Sisi Ni Wale.'
'Sisi Ni Wale' is a stirring song that highlights resilience and faith throughout life’s challenges.
Emphasising the message, 'We are the ones helped by God,' it offers a tale of endurance against adversities, assuring listeners of hope and future success.
Far Away - Beka Flavour
Tanzanian Singer Beka Flavour has a new love song for you, 'Far Away.'
Beka Flavour attempts to articulate the depth of his feelings for a woman he's in a relationship with.
He expresses his fear that if their relationship were to end, he'd struggle with the idea of being alone due to the profound love he has for her.
His ultimate wish is for them to remain together indefinitely and share a lifetime of love.
