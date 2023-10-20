The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ethan Muziki's 'Jioni' & 4 other fresh hits released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of top 5 fresh songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresh (5)
#PulseHot&Fresh (5)

The music scene has been buzzing with exciting new releases this week, as talented artists from East Africa showcase their creativity and musical prowess.

Recommended articles

From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.

They are young, talented, and passionate about music. Ethan Muziki and Kinoti Kinyua, two of the most promising artists in the Kenyan have a new song for you 'Jioni.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinoti and Ethan are assuring the person they love that the feelings are real and that they become more intense in the evening.

Renowned music sensation and CEO of Konde Music Worldwide, Harmonize, has once again dropped a hit, 'Sijalewa.'

'Sijalewa' is the latest Amapiano track that you should definitely add on your playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and performer Alikiba came through with another Amapiano banger 'Huku,' featuring Tommy Flavour.

'Huku' is not just another love and seduction song; it’s a sensational fusion of two exceptionally talented artists.

With a captivating blend of Bongo Flava and Amapiano, it delivers an irresistible vibe that will make you want to dance the night away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian artist Phina has just released a captivating new song 'Sisi Ni Wale.'

'Sisi Ni Wale' is a stirring song that highlights resilience and faith throughout life’s challenges.

Emphasising the message, 'We are the ones helped by God,' it offers a tale of endurance against adversities, assuring listeners of hope and future success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian Singer Beka Flavour has a new love song for you, 'Far Away.'

Beka Flavour attempts to articulate the depth of his feelings for a woman he's in a relationship with.

He expresses his fear that if their relationship were to end, he'd struggle with the idea of being alone due to the profound love he has for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

His ultimate wish is for them to remain together indefinitely and share a lifetime of love.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans raise questions after self-proclaimed forex traders flaunt expensive cars

Kenyans raise questions after self-proclaimed forex traders flaunt expensive cars

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Malik Lemuel's Sh5M income, Passaris birthday photo & more stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Malik Lemuel's Sh5M income, Passaris birthday photo & more stories

Kehancha roars to life as Otiende Amollo’s son weds fiancée in colourful event

Kehancha roars to life as Otiende Amollo’s son weds fiancée in colourful event

Ciara applauds Okello Max's viral remix of her 'How We Roll' song with Chris Brown

Ciara applauds Okello Max's viral remix of her 'How We Roll' song with Chris Brown

Watch Kimani Mbugua's special gesture to Nyako in emotional meeting at JKIA

Watch Kimani Mbugua's special gesture to Nyako in emotional meeting at JKIA

Fathermoh talks songwriting magic, unplanned hit songs & TikTok fame

Fathermoh talks songwriting magic, unplanned hit songs & TikTok fame

I will contest for governor – Bahati declares, speaks on joining university

I will contest for governor – Bahati declares, speaks on joining university

Sanaipei Tande pours emotional tribute to late dad during burial [Video]

Sanaipei Tande pours emotional tribute to late dad during burial [Video]

Malik Lemuel: 'Machachari' actor who went from voiceover to TV star earning six-figure salary

Malik Lemuel: 'Machachari' actor who went from voiceover to TV star earning six-figure salary

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher', among highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

Rema & Ckay to perform Hey Neighbor Music Festival

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Musician Fathermoh

Fathermoh talks songwriting magic, unplanned hit songs & TikTok fame

Drake ties Michael Jackson's most #1 in Hot 100 history

Drake ties with Michael Jackson as male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history