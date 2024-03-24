The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rachel Ruto graces the launch of 'Fourth Man' EP at Weston Hotel

Denis Mwangi

Rachel Ruto graces launch of 'Fourth Man' EP by 1005 Songs & More at Weston Hotel

Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel

In an exhilarating celebration of music and faith, the highly anticipated "Fourth Man" EP by the dynamic collective 1005 Songs & More was unveiled on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Weston Hotel in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

First Lady Rachel Ruto graced the event, marking a significant nod to the importance of music in cultural diplomacy and social unity.

The launch also attracted a star-studded list of attendees from Kenya's entertainment scene, including notable figures like Cynthia Nyamai, Kalekye Mumo, Ben Cyco, and Timeless Noel, among others.

The "Fourth Man" EP features a collection of five soul-stirring tracks: "Munoma", featuring Shani, "I Will Wait", "I Hear a Sound", "One A Dem", "Anticipating", and "League of Your Own".

ADVERTISEMENT
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Each song is a testament to the group's dedication to spreading a message of faith, hope, and unity through music.

Andrew Awili, the gospel lead vocalist, shared heartfelt insights into the inspiration behind the EP, drawing from a deep well of faith and personal experience.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, praised the group for setting new benchmarks in music production and for being a source of inspiration to the youth.

She emphasized music's power to touch souls and transcend boundaries, reiterating the government's commitment to supporting positive initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

A highlight of the event was the First Lady's announcement of Kenya's ongoing collaboration with the United States regarding Haiti and the formation of a prayer group to support Kenyan policemen deployed to Haiti.

Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Following 1005 Songs & More's debut album "Repeat" in December 2023, the "Fourth Man" EP, produced by Wuod Omollo and featuring collaborations with artists like Shani Muhanji and Florence Mureithi, continues their mission to impact lives through music.

For those interested in exploring this unique blend of gospel music and heartfelt messages, the "Fourth Man" EP is a call to reflection, unity, and action.

It's not just an EP; it's a movement towards a more compassionate and connected world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Pulse Live Kenya
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel
Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor T Mwangi weighs in on Kemunto's viral IG confessions

Pastor T Mwangi weighs in on Kemunto's viral IG confessions

Carol Katrue details how money received from Ruto was spent, slams critics

Carol Katrue details how money received from Ruto was spent, slams critics

I was robbed this morning while live on TikTok – Kimani Mbugua appeals for help

I was robbed this morning while live on TikTok – Kimani Mbugua appeals for help

Rachel Ruto graces the launch of 'Fourth Man' EP at Weston Hotel

Rachel Ruto graces the launch of 'Fourth Man' EP at Weston Hotel

I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

Fancy Makadia fulfills mum's words after saying yes to her soulmate

Fancy Makadia fulfills mum's words after saying yes to her soulmate

Liz Jackson slams critics as Brian Chira fundraiser crosses Sh7.3M on day 3

Liz Jackson slams critics as Brian Chira fundraiser crosses Sh7.3M on day 3

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Samidoh after attending daughter's event

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Samidoh after attending daughter's event

Actress Jackie Matubia celebrates milestone with new career move

Actress Jackie Matubia celebrates milestone with new career move

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of 6 new songs released this week

Top 5 songs released this week

Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel

Rachel Ruto graces the launch of 'Fourth Man' EP at Weston Hotel