Rachel Ruto graces the launch of 'Fourth Man' EP at Weston Hotel

First Lady Rachel Ruto graced the event, marking a significant nod to the importance of music in cultural diplomacy and social unity.

The launch also attracted a star-studded list of attendees from Kenya's entertainment scene, including notable figures like Cynthia Nyamai, Kalekye Mumo, Ben Cyco, and Timeless Noel, among others.

The "Fourth Man" EP features a collection of five soul-stirring tracks: "Munoma", featuring Shani, "I Will Wait", "I Hear a Sound", "One A Dem", "Anticipating", and "League of Your Own".

Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Each song is a testament to the group's dedication to spreading a message of faith, hope, and unity through music.

Andrew Awili, the gospel lead vocalist, shared heartfelt insights into the inspiration behind the EP, drawing from a deep well of faith and personal experience.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, praised the group for setting new benchmarks in music production and for being a source of inspiration to the youth.

She emphasized music's power to touch souls and transcend boundaries, reiterating the government's commitment to supporting positive initiatives.

A highlight of the event was the First Lady's announcement of Kenya's ongoing collaboration with the United States regarding Haiti and the formation of a prayer group to support Kenyan policemen deployed to Haiti.

Following 1005 Songs & More's debut album "Repeat" in December 2023, the "Fourth Man" EP, produced by Wuod Omollo and featuring collaborations with artists like Shani Muhanji and Florence Mureithi, continues their mission to impact lives through music.

For those interested in exploring this unique blend of gospel music and heartfelt messages, the "Fourth Man" EP is a call to reflection, unity, and action.

It's not just an EP; it's a movement towards a more compassionate and connected world.

