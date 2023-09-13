Rema makes history with MTV VMA win with Selena Gomez, thanks Fela for starting Afrobeats

Rema and Selena Gomez’s chart-topping track ‘Calm Down Remix’ was announced as the Best Afrobeats Song at the MTV Video Music Awards.

This becomes a historic moment for Rema as his win makes him the first Arobeats artiste to grab a VMAs plaque. This is the first time the Best Afrobeats Song category has been introduced to the awards scheme.

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Excited Rema mounted the stage with Selena Gomez to pick the award. During his acceptance speech, he said "Africa in the house tonight ... this means so much seeing Afrobeats grow this big and being on this stage representing Afrobeats".

Rema during his acceptance speech on stage decided to thank the pioneers of Afrobeats when he said "I am so happy but one thing I will not forget to do tonight is forget to shoutout the people who open the doors for me".