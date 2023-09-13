The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rema makes history with MTV VMA win with Selena Gomez, thanks Fela for starting Afrobeats

Selorm Tali

Rema has landed a milestone as he becomes the first Afrobeats artiste to win at the prestigious MTV VMAs show.

At the just-ended awards ceremony that happened at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Nigerian singer who was present at the show emerged as one of the winners of the night.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s chart-topping track ‘Calm Down Remix’ was announced as the Best Afrobeats Song at the MTV Video Music Awards.

This becomes a historic moment for Rema as his win makes him the first Arobeats artiste to grab a VMAs plaque. This is the first time the Best Afrobeats Song category has been introduced to the awards scheme.

  • Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
  • Burna Boy – “It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
  • Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
  • Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
  • Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
  • Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
Excited Rema mounted the stage with Selena Gomez to pick the award. During his acceptance speech, he said "Africa in the house tonight ... this means so much seeing Afrobeats grow this big and being on this stage representing Afrobeats".

Rema during his acceptance speech on stage decided to thank the pioneers of Afrobeats when he said "I am so happy but one thing I will not forget to do tonight is forget to shoutout the people who open the doors for me".

In the video below, he continued that "big shouts to Fela, who started Afrobeats in the first place, 2 Baba, Don Jazzy, D Banj, De Prince, Runtown, Timaya, 2Face, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
