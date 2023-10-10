Sauti Sol's Bien joins new association, RIKE, to elevate Kenya's music production

RIKE, established in 2022 as a non-profit organisation, stands as the official trade association representing the recorded music sector in Kenya.

Fostering collective interests & growth

RIKE's primary objective is to promote and safeguard the collective interests of sound recording producers across the nation.

With backing from industry giants like Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group, RIKE aims to create a conducive policy and legislative environment.

This environment will support the growth of the recorded music industry and ensure protection across diverse revenue streams, including the burgeoning digital space.

Guarding against piracy & exploitation

In recent years, the digital space has witnessed significant growth, but it continues to grapple with piracy and illegal exploitation of recorded music. RIKE, working in collaboration with stakeholders and policymakers, is committed to combatting these challenges.

The organisation seeks to ensure that the recorded music ecosystem is shielded against piracy, thereby providing a sustainable platform for artists and stakeholders.

Leveraging international partnerships

Collaborating with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), RIKE strives to align with global best practices.

This collaboration will extend to the administration of the International Standard Recording Codes (ISRCs) in Kenya.

By adopting these standards, RIKE aims to enhance the efficient management of sound recording and music video rights across platforms. Moreover, it will facilitate accurate monitoring and distribution of royalties in the performance rights sector.

Education & empowerment

RIKE is committed to building robust educational programs for its members. These programs will emphasise the importance of ISRC as a key identifier enabling effective management of sound recordings and music video rights.

This initiative according to RIKE, will ensure that artists and stakeholders are well-informed, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions and navigate the industry more effectively.

The Chairman and Executive Producer of Decimal Records, Eric Musyoka, expressed optimism for the future of the Kenyan recording industry.

"Having witnessed the industry evolve over the last two decades, we know the importance of setting a foundation for critical systems and programs for investors in the recorded music industry. The board and I will use our experience and welcome like-minded individuals to join us," he said.