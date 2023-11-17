Can we find the perfect Femi One song for you this Friday? [Quiz]
Femi One is undeniably one of Kenya's most prolific rappers, with 10 years in the game and a decorated career of hits including 'Tippy Toe', 'Utawezana', 'Donjo' and more.
Recommended articles
What is Femi One's name?
Wanjiru Kimani
Wanjiru Kamau
Wanjiku Kimani
Wanjiku Kamau
Wanjiku Kimani Next question
9 years after their glorious debut on 'Ligi Soo Remix' in 2013, Femi One featured this femcee on 'Lip Service' in September 2022
Wangechi Next question
In 2023, Femi One launched her own charitable organisation, the One On One Foundation. The foundation's first stop was the primary school she attended in the hood where she grew up,___________.
Komarock - 19C
Buru Buru - 58
Kasarani, Mwiki - 17B
Kariobangi South - 18C
Kasarani, Mwiki - 17B Next question
At the height of the 2020 lockdown, this hit by Femi One propelled Azziad Nasenya to fame on TikTok
Utawezana?
Form Today
Kipetero Kiyesu
Lockdown Freestyle
Utawezana? Next question
Complete the lyric. "Kama huna fom_____________"
...leo nina form, pull up tonight kuna mizinga na wororo
...chukua moja kwa cyber
...weka 'do not disturb' kwa mlango
...hepi inabambanga manoma zikiwa kwa floor
...chukua moja kwa cyber Next question
The line is from Femi One's 2021 hit, 'Donjo'
Femi One has been signed to only one record label in her decade-long career. Which label is that?
Decimal Records
Studio Sawa Sound
Black Market Records
Kaka Empire
Kaka Empire Next question
Which of these is not one of Femi One's monikers?
Femi Wan
Dem Kutoka Mwiki
Femi Uno
Shikow
Femi Wan Next question
"Shikow Femi One mi niko sawa, natoka ile kambi ya power..." is the opener for Femi One's 2nd verse in which collabo?
'Zaga Zaga' featuring Mejja & Jack Jack On The Beat (2018)
'Hepi' featuring King Kaka & Mbithi (2022)
'Tippy Toe' featuring Kristoff (2017)
'Rahisi' featuring Trio Mio (2023)
'Tippy Toe' featuring Kristoff (2017) Next question
Which of these is not a title to one of Femi One's albums & EPs?
Dem Kutoka Mwiki (2023)
Greatness (2021)
Under The Influence (2023)
XXV (2019)
Under The Influence (2023) Next question
'Under the Influence' is a 2023 single by Femi One featuring Nyashinski
For the span of her career, Femi One has kept this aspect of her life extremely private
Family
Business
Political views
Dating life
Dating life Next question
Unlike many celebrities who leverage relationships for clout, Femi One has kept her dating history extremely private. In a 2023 interview with Nairobi News, she insisted: "I am dating, but I will forever hide their identity. I am a firm believer in not exposing everything out there in the open."
Get to know a little more about Femi One through her music, start with her 2021 banger "Mikiki"
Share your score:
You're definitely a Femi One fan, enjoy her 2021 banger "Balance"
Share your score:
Enjoy a classic, career-defining hit for Femi One, 2020 banger "Utawezana".
Share your score:
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke