Top song collaborations between Ugandan and Kenyan artistes

Ugandan music legends like Sammy Kasule, Elly Wamala, Kabuye Semboga, Paul Kafeero, Tony Senkebejje, Billy Mbowa Kawoya, Sammy Kawuma, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool recorded some of their big projects from Kenya.

In fact, for Chameleone, his music career was launched from Nairobi, where he also met Dorotia who would fund his initial projects and also give him a daughter.

The 'Badilisha' hitmaker had gone to Kenya at the invitation of Kalamashaka, the Kenyan hip-hop group that wanted to record a song with him and later flaked.

Luckily for him, he teamed up with Bebe Cool, who was already established in Nairobi, and they started recording songs with the help of Ogopa Deejays.

When they fell out, Cool teamed up with Wyre and Nazizi to form the East African Bashment Crew under which they record hits like 'Kube', 'This Tune', 'Fire Anthem' (which was produced by Magic Washington and Tony Houls) and 'Combination' (featuring Peter Miles and Menshan).

Chameleone's collabo with Redsan was recorded by Ogopa Deejays, who also produced his breakout song Mama Mia and Njo Kalibu.

Ogopa Deejays also made the beats for Peter Miles' breakout song 'One Time' (featuring Menshan) and Bebe Cool’s Fitina album.

Other notable collaborations are:-

