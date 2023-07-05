Rising star Savinnah signs epic deal with Universal Music

Her musical journey began when she discovered her gift while singing in the shower.

From a young age, Savinnah had a deep love for music. One of her earliest memories is performing Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' at the tender age of 5, unaware of the irony that she had no hips to speak of.

Growing up in a family of music enthusiasts fostered her artistic development and fueled her passion.

However, Savinnah admitted that her musical path hasn't always been smooth. Every lyric and melody she creates is met with personal skepticism about its quality and her place in the industry.

She carries the weight of responsibility, questioning whether her music will positively influence young individuals.

Despite these doubts, Savinnah finds solace in the belief of a supportive group of individuals who recognized her unique talent, leading to her signing with Universal Music Group.

Savinnah's reflection on her musical journey

Reflecting on her journey, Savinnah asserted that she belongs in the music industry. This affirmation is reinforced by her debut single release under UMG, a significant achievement for an emerging artist.

With gratitude and determination, she embraced her place in the industry, knowing that her music resonates with listeners.

John Andrews, the General Manager of Universal Music Group Kenya, recalled the first time he heard a sample of Savinnah's song.

He was captivated by her seamless transitions between notes and immediately reached out to understand her aspirations.

Impressed not only by her talent but also by her delightful personality, he knew that signing her to UMG was an obvious choice.