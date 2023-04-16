Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition

"I've to do it now," Tonioli, an Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and television personality, said before pressing the buzzer.

The golden buzzer is pressed by a judge or host when they decide they want a particular audition to go straight through to the live shows.

It is usually pressed after the performance.

"We've never had that before," Simon Cowell, the creator of the Got Talent franchise, who was also on the judging panel, said.

Tonioli chimed in: "I got it wrong!"

Cowell went on: "That's never actually happened... Normally the golden buzzer is pressed afterwards... He gave you the golden buzzer and you performed with the confetti, it was magical."

The manager of the Triplets Ghetto Kids dance group Dauda Kavuma a.k.a Teacher Teacher said they were in London for the first time.

Singer, rapper and dancer Alesha Dixon said: "I just wanna say you're absolute superstars every single one of you... What you are doing is absolutely incredible and we are honoured that you've come to Britain's Got Talent."

The TV personality and author went on: "You've lit up the stage, and the energy in the room and joy is incredible. Thank you."

Actress and singer Amanda Louise Holden said: "Your talent is unbelievable. And it felt to me like you really raised the bar on Britain's Got Talent, so well done."

Bruno Tonioli said: "I was literally exploding. I'm telling you. You should be proud of yourself. I can't wait to see you back. That's all I can say."

Simon Cowell said: "I think it's incredible that you are so young. You found all the way and no fear, this is an audition we gonna remember. And it was brilliant. That's all the show is all about. And that's what the golden buzzer is for."

Simon was especially Josephine, who is five years old, and the youngest in the group. He asked for her name and age.

The Kids also danced to Waka Waka by Shakira.