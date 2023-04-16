The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition

Mzee Asingwire

Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids stunned judges as they performed during Britain's Got Talent's first live show of the 2023 series.

Bruno enjoying the Triplets Ghetto Kids performance
Bruno enjoying the Triplets Ghetto Kids performance

Bruno Tonioli, a new judge on the show, pressed his gold buzzer mid-performance as the Kids showcased magical dance moves to Mi Gente by J Balvin and WIlly William.

Recommended articles

"I've to do it now," Tonioli, an Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and television personality, said before pressing the buzzer.

The golden buzzer is pressed by a judge or host when they decide they want a particular audition to go straight through to the live shows.

It is usually pressed after the performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've never had that before," Simon Cowell, the creator of the Got Talent franchise, who was also on the judging panel, said.

Tonioli chimed in: "I got it wrong!"

Cowell went on: "That's never actually happened... Normally the golden buzzer is pressed afterwards... He gave you the golden buzzer and you performed with the confetti, it was magical."

The manager of the Triplets Ghetto Kids dance group Dauda Kavuma a.k.a Teacher Teacher said they were in London for the first time.

Singer, rapper and dancer Alesha Dixon said: "I just wanna say you're absolute superstars every single one of you... What you are doing is absolutely incredible and we are honoured that you've come to Britain's Got Talent."

ADVERTISEMENT

The TV personality and author went on: "You've lit up the stage, and the energy in the room and joy is incredible. Thank you."

Actress and singer Amanda Louise Holden said: "Your talent is unbelievable. And it felt to me like you really raised the bar on Britain's Got Talent, so well done."

Bruno Tonioli said: "I was literally exploding. I'm telling you. You should be proud of yourself. I can't wait to see you back. That's all I can say."

Simon Cowell said: "I think it's incredible that you are so young. You found all the way and no fear, this is an audition we gonna remember. And it was brilliant. That's all the show is all about. And that's what the golden buzzer is for."

Simon was especially Josephine, who is five years old, and the youngest in the group. He asked for her name and age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kids also danced to Waka Waka by Shakira.

Watch the video below:

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Bien redeems himself after Khaligraph Jones' tackle in angry exchange

Bien redeems himself after Khaligraph Jones' tackle in angry exchange

Akothee's grand wedding, Diana Marua's new TV job & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's grand wedding, Diana Marua's new TV job & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition

Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged Tiwa Savage kidnap

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged Tiwa Savage kidnap

Why Njugush has remained relevant in the content creation industry

Why Njugush has remained relevant in the content creation industry

Karen Nyamu gives update on Samidoh's health after admission to hospital

Karen Nyamu gives update on Samidoh's health after admission to hospital

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

Sauti Sol star Bien shades MCSK for low payments

Sauti Sol star Bien shades MCSK for low payments

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Fena Gitu

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

How the holy month of Ramadan impacts the way people consume music and content on Spotify

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Bruno enjoying the Triplets Ghetto Kids performance

Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition