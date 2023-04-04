Video: When Zari directed video of Diamond Platinumz’s most popular song

In a video shared on TikTok, Zari is seen advising on some changes that should be made to the attire of the vixen. Platinumz agrees with the changes.

The video was directed by South African music producer Justin Campos.

Campos is the director behind the beautiful visuals in Kanyomozi's popular songs Right Here and I’m' Still Here. The songs have a combined 3.4 million plus views on YouTube.

She even recently said that they are the most expensive videos she has ever done. They were shot in South Africa.

"It was the director... He was so big," she said, adding on why she chose him: "I had followed his work... those particular songs, I wanted them to appeal to a certain audience."

Added the Nabikoowa hitmaker: "He wasn't cheap but he did a good job."

Campos, who owns Gorilla Films, has worked on music videos for household African artistes like Sarkodie, Phyno, Davido and Yemi Alade.

The video of African Beauty was uploaded on March 16, just a month after Zari and Platinumz's breakup which became public on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Zari had learnt that he was dating Mobetto. Platinumz and Mobetto have a son named Dylan Abdul Naseeb.

Platinumz and Zari have two kids -- Latifah Dangote, aka Tifah (daughter), and Prince Nillan (son).