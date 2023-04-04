The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Video: When Zari directed video of Diamond Platinumz’s most popular song

Mzee Asingwire

Diamond Platinumz's song African Beauty, on which he features Omarion -- has over 76 million views on YouTube, putting it among his top six most watched videos on the video-sharing platform.

Zari and Diamond
Zari and Diamond

During the filming of the video of the song, which is on 'The Boy From Tandale' album, his baby mama Zari Hassan was present.

In a video shared on TikTok, Zari is seen advising on some changes that should be made to the attire of the vixen. Platinumz agrees with the changes.

The video was directed by South African music producer Justin Campos.

Campos is the director behind the beautiful visuals in Kanyomozi's popular songs Right Here and I’m' Still Here. The songs have a combined 3.4 million plus views on YouTube.

She even recently said that they are the most expensive videos she has ever done. They were shot in South Africa.

"It was the director... He was so big," she said, adding on why she chose him: "I had followed his work... those particular songs, I wanted them to appeal to a certain audience."

Added the Nabikoowa hitmaker: "He wasn't cheap but he did a good job."

Campos, who owns Gorilla Films, has worked on music videos for household African artistes like Sarkodie, Phyno, Davido and Yemi Alade.

The video of African Beauty was uploaded on March 16, just a month after Zari and Platinumz's breakup which became public on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Zari had learnt that he was dating Mobetto. Platinumz and Mobetto have a son named Dylan Abdul Naseeb.

Platinumz and Zari have two kids -- Latifah Dangote, aka Tifah (daughter), and Prince Nillan (son).

Watch the video below:

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

