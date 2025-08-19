What 4 high-profile WCB exits reveal about Diamond's leadership style

When an artiste leaves a record label, emotions often run high, and in the case of Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB), this has been no exception.

Diamond Platnumz, the label’s founder and one of East Africa’s most influential artistes, has been at the centre of several high-profile exits.

From Harmonize to Rayvanny, Rich Mavoko, and now tensions involving Mbosso, each departure has carried its own share of drama, loyalty tests, and lessons on professionalism.

The ongoing Mbosso and Baba Levo feud

Recently, Diamond weighed in on the online spat between Baba Levo, his long-time friend, and Mbosso, one of his label’s key artistes.

Baba Levo had suggested that Diamond should claim half the credit for Mbosso’s song 'Pawa', insisting “Tupe melodi yetu” (give us our melody). The comment triggered public friction, prompting Diamond to respond with calls for maturity and privacy.

Mbosso

Diamond disclosed that he had spoken to Mbosso directly instead of indulging in public quarrels.

“I did not want this to go to social media. I called you, I sent you messages, and when we met, I spoke to you with wisdom. I even showed you proof that Baba Levo’s actions were not helpful to me. All it did was bring me negativity,” he explained.

His handling of the issue once again highlighted a recurring theme: the challenge of navigating emotions when artistes feel pulled between loyalty, growth, and independence.

Harmonize: The first major rift

One of the most dramatic departures from WCB came in 2019 when Harmonize left the label. His exit was marred by rumours of strained relations with Diamond and a hefty termination fee of over Sh20 million.

Harmonize launched his own label, Konde Gang, but the shadow of his departure from WCB lingered for months, with fans speculating about bad blood.

Harmonize

Diamond kept a measured tone in public, rarely attacking Harmonize directly. Instead, he maintained that contracts must be respected and that leaving a label should not be equated with animosity.

Rayvanny: A calmer transition

Rayvanny’s departure from WCB in 2022 was comparatively smoother. The award-winning singer had been one of the label’s brightest stars, and his exit was bound to attract attention.

Diamond, instead of fuelling speculation, praised Rayvanny for his contributions and expressed pride in his growth.

Interestingly, Diamond recently reminded Mbosso that he once reacted angrily to Rayvanny’s departure.

“You came to my house angry, saying all kinds of things about Rayvanny. You even told me not to work with him, not even on ‘Nitongoze.’ But I told you, no, that is not how we do things. An artiste leaving a label does not mean there is bad blood,” Diamond said.

Rayvanny

Rich Mavoko: A fallout that lingers

Rich Mavoko’s exit in 2018 remains one of the most complicated chapters in WCB’s history.

Unlike Rayvanny or even Harmonize, Mavoko openly criticised the label, accusing it of unfair treatment and restrictive contracts.

His fallout with Diamond left fans divided, with some siding with the singer’s grievances while others argued that he had not maximised the opportunities given to him.

Diamond chose not to dwell on the feud publicly, though reports suggested that the relationship was beyond repair.

The silence, in this case, contrasted sharply with the heated accusations circulating online, revealing Diamond’s preference for keeping disputes behind closed doors.

Rich Mavoko

Patterns of departure

What emerges from these exits is a pattern in how Diamond manages the balance between artistry and business.

