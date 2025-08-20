Steve Ogolla for the first time reflects on his split from Cebbie Koks

Prominent city lawyer Steve Ogolla has broken his silence for the first time following reports of his separation from digital influencer and entrepreneur Cebbie Koks.

In a brief online statement, he described the end of their marriage as neither scandalous nor bitter.

He emphasised that the dissolution of their marriage was not a public spectacle.



Ogolla noted that he had seen renewed interest and gossip about his marriage, but stressed that he would not be drawn into speculation.

I have seen renewed interest, rumours and gossip around my marriage. Jewel and I got married in a colourful ceremony full of love and promise.



As a rational thinker, I am not permitted, by the rules of decency and common courtesy, to comment substantively on the fate of that marriage.



I have also not asked anyone to speak or comment on the same on my behalf, neither have I supplied facts or ‘tea’ to anyone to drive a collateral social media agenda.

Lawyer Steve Ogolla

ADVERTISEMENT

A marriage that began with promise

Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony in Migori County on 28 December 2022.

The event was celebrated with great fanfare and attended by notable figures including Lang’ata MP Jalang’o, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, and lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Their union appeared both joyful and culturally rooted, an event marked by tradition, affection, and public admiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media silence and growing speculation

By early 2024, followers began noticing troubling signs. Cebbie had removed all pictures of herself with Steve from her Instagram, dropped “Mrs. Ogolla” from her bio, and reverted to using Elseba Awuor Kokeyo.



Many cast this as a silent announcement of change, a shift from open joy to private conflict.

Steve Ogolla and fiance Cebbie Koks

Cebbie speaks: A critique of media intrusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Months later, Cebbie addressed the media storm. Speaking with YouTubers, she lamented the tendency to focus on sensationalism.

People are petty, and I’d say media is petty. I have a business on the same context, why are they not amplifying that? Why are we looking at things that don’t really matter? Like does it really matter that I changed my name or I deleted photos? We are more inclined to the negative than the positive. People need to find a life.

Final confirmation: “I’m healed”

Speculation ended when, in October 2024 , Cebbie confirmed her separation in a notably light-hearted yet telling way.

In a Facebook post, she wrote, “I am healed… You can give me another Luo man to eat my lungs kaff kaf!” The phrase, signalled belonging to a new chapter in her life while drawing a line under the former one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebbie Koks

READ ALSO: Cebbie Koks seeks new Luo romance after ending her marriage with Steve Ogolla