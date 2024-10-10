Bras on Stage: What it means when fans throw underwear at performers

This behaviour can be attributed to the unique relationship between artists and their fans.

Concerts are often high-energy environments, where fans feel deeply connected to the performer. The act of throwing a bra is spontaneous, reflecting the fan’s desire to stand out or be remembered.

Fans of rock & roll bands and rock stars often used the act to signal their adoration in an irreverent, almost rebellious way.

The evolution of throwing bras at concerts

The act can be traced back to the 1960s when female fans of artists like Welsh singer Tom Jones. In an interview with The Guardian, he noted that he would usually receive table napkins from female fans to wipe sweat off his brow during performances until a woman handed him underwear during a performance in 1968.

Jones became so associated with this phenomenon that it became a hallmark of his live shows, often reflecting the passionate fanbase he cultivated during his prime.

1. Admiration and playfulness

For many fans, throwing a bra is a playful way to engage with the artist, often in response to the artist’s stage presence or interaction with the audience.

Drake, for example, has turned it into a recurring element of his shows, where fans now intentionally throw bras at him after he humorously expressed disappointment at not receiving them at one of his concerts.

His reaction to receiving bras, especially when encountering unusually large sizes, adds a comedic layer to his performances, which fans eagerly participate.

2. A symbol of idolisation

For some artists, like Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes, the act of throwing a bra is more subdued and reflective of fans’ idolisation.

Styles' two Grammy wins in 2023 were not without controversy.

Styles often brushes off the act with a smile, acknowledging the playful intention behind it without making it a focal point of his show.

This contrasts with artists like Miley Cyrus, who has embraced the act as part of her provocative and bold stage persona.

3. Empowerment and defiance

In certain cases, this practice can be seen as an act of empowerment.

For artists like Madonna and Miley Cyrus, bras thrown on stage can symbolise female liberation, body positivity and freedom, a playful subversion of societal norms.

Interesting facts on celebrities who receive fans' underwear on stage

Drake

The artist once humorously requested more bras during a concert, leading to an overflow of bras being thrown his way. He later posted a video showing his team sorting through the collection.

A fan who threw her bra at Drake was later scouted by Playboy to model after her act gained viral attention.

Charisma 'Luhya Heat'

'Sina Noma' sensation, Charisma, thrilled fans during his Blankets & Wine stage performance where he appeared in a sling fashioned from bras he had received from fans.

In a recent interview with Pulse Celeb254, Charisma disclosed that he has embraced the gesture and even turned it into a pet project. Aside from keeping count, he has a wall in his space decorated by the "Charisbras".

For many, it's just another form of engaging with their audience, while for fans, it's a way of participating in the spectacle of live music.