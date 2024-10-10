The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bras on Stage: What it means when fans throw underwear at performers

Miriam Mwende

In a recent interview with Pulse Celeb254, Charisma disclosed that he has embraced the gesture and even turned it into a pet project.

Charisma 'Luhya Heat' performing at the Blankets & Wine stage on October 6, 2024 donning a sling fashioned out of bras that fans throw on stage
Charisma 'Luhya Heat' performing at the Blankets & Wine stage on October 6, 2024 donning a sling fashioned out of bras that fans throw on stage

The practice of throwing bras on stage during concerts is a long-standing tradition, mostly originating in the rock and pop scenes but now embraced across various genres.

Recommended articles

This behaviour can be attributed to the unique relationship between artists and their fans.

Concerts are often high-energy environments, where fans feel deeply connected to the performer. The act of throwing a bra is spontaneous, reflecting the fan’s desire to stand out or be remembered.

Fans of rock & roll bands and rock stars often used the act to signal their adoration in an irreverent, almost rebellious way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The act can be traced back to the 1960s when female fans of artists like Welsh singer Tom Jones. In an interview with The Guardian, he noted that he would usually receive table napkins from female fans to wipe sweat off his brow during performances until a woman handed him underwear during a performance in 1968.

Sir Tom Jones
Sir Tom Jones BusinessInsider

Jones became so associated with this phenomenon that it became a hallmark of his live shows, often reflecting the passionate fanbase he cultivated during his prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many fans, throwing a bra is a playful way to engage with the artist, often in response to the artist’s stage presence or interaction with the audience.

Drake, for example, has turned it into a recurring element of his shows, where fans now intentionally throw bras at him after he humorously expressed disappointment at not receiving them at one of his concerts.

His reaction to receiving bras, especially when encountering unusually large sizes, adds a comedic layer to his performances, which fans eagerly participate.

For some artists, like Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes, the act of throwing a bra is more subdued and reflective of fans’ idolisation.

ADVERTISEMENT
In 2023, Harry Styles was criticized for his As It Was performance and his acceptance speech for album of the year.
In 2023, Harry Styles was criticized for his "As It Was" performance and his acceptance speech for album of the year. Styles' two Grammy wins in 2023 were not without controversy.While singing "As It Was," Styles appeared to trip and almost fall over on the stage's moving turnstile, and some fans pointed out that it wasn't his strongest vocal performance. Several of his dancers later posted on social media that the turnstile malfunctioned and started spinning in the wrong direction, forcing them to perform the choreography backwards.Later in the show, as Styles accepted the album of the year award for "Harry's House," he said, "This doesn't happen to people like me very often," even though he was the 33rd white man to win the award. The comment attracted online criticism, especially because he won over Beyonc, who has been nominated for album of the year four times but never won. Business Insider USA

Styles often brushes off the act with a smile, acknowledging the playful intention behind it without making it a focal point of his show.

This contrasts with artists like Miley Cyrus, who has embraced the act as part of her provocative and bold stage persona.

In certain cases, this practice can be seen as an act of empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For artists like Madonna and Miley Cyrus, bras thrown on stage can symbolise female liberation, body positivity and freedom, a playful subversion of societal norms.

  • Drake

The artist once humorously requested more bras during a concert, leading to an overflow of bras being thrown his way. He later posted a video showing his team sorting through the collection.

ADVERTISEMENT
Drake
Drake Business Insider USA

A fan who threw her bra at Drake was later scouted by Playboy to model after her act gained viral attention.

  • Charisma 'Luhya Heat'

'Sina Noma' sensation, Charisma, thrilled fans during his Blankets & Wine stage performance where he appeared in a sling fashioned from bras he had received from fans.

In a recent interview with Pulse Celeb254, Charisma disclosed that he has embraced the gesture and even turned it into a pet project. Aside from keeping count, he has a wall in his space decorated by the "Charisbras".

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, it's just another form of engaging with their audience, while for fans, it's a way of participating in the spectacle of live music.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bras on Stage: What it means when fans throw underwear at performers

Bras on Stage: What it means when fans throw underwear at performers

Marakwet Daughter drops diss track 'Ona Sasa' after takedown on MP Kiborek

Marakwet Daughter drops diss track 'Ona Sasa' after takedown on MP Kiborek

Cebbie Koks seeks new Luo romance after ending her marriage with Steve Ogolla

Cebbie Koks seeks new Luo romance after ending her marriage with Steve Ogolla

Diana Marua's sister Valerie shares her story of being in a gang, getting shot

Diana Marua's sister Valerie shares her story of being in a gang, getting shot

Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]

Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]

Is Omanyala still married? Sprinter responds to fan's concerns about his marriage

Is Omanyala still married? Sprinter responds to fan's concerns about his marriage

King Kalala announces departure from NRG Radio

King Kalala announces departure from NRG Radio

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHot&Fresh: Bahati, Maandy Kabaya and Coster Ojwang

Bahati embraces second place in 'I Don't Mind' & other top songs of the week