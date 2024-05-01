In 9 songs, a history of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef

This rivalry, simmering since 2013, has been marked by a series of clever jabs, pointed interviews, and hard-hitting tracks that reflect the tension and competitive spirit between the two artists.

Their beef not only highlights their personal and artistic differences but also showcases their evolution as musicians and influencers within the cultural landscape of modern rap.

A timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's hip-hop feud

Kendrick and Drake's feud brewed slowly over time. Before they became each other's nemesis, they had collaborated on several tracks.

In 2011, Drake featured Lamar in the 'Buried Alive (Interlude)' in his album, 'Take Care' and in 2012 included the 'Count Me Out' rapper as an opening act for his tour.

In 2013, A$AP Rocky featured the two in 'F**kin Problems' and they released what would become their final collaboration together, 'Poetic Justice'

2013: 'Control' by Big Sean (featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick's verse in 'Control' named numerous peers, including Drake, challenging them in the competitive spirit of hip-hop.

Although not a direct diss to Drake, Kendrick's line "I got love for you all but I'm tryna murder you niggas," set the tone for rivalry as he claimed his dominance over his contemporaries.

2013-2014: Subtle jabs in interviews

Drake responded to Kendrick's 'Control' verse in interviews, subtly downplaying its impact.

He mentioned, "It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all that was," which was seen as a dismissal of Kendrick's competitive call-out.

2015: 'For Free? (Interlude)' by Kendrick Lamar

In this track, Kendrick adopted a flow that resembled Drake's style, possibly as a subtle dig.

He emphasised his lyrical prowess, indirectly comparing his skills to those of his peers, which was interpreted as a nod towards Drake.

2016: 'The Heart Part 4' by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick is more direct here, with lines like "Don't tell a lie on me, I won’t tell the truth 'bout you," which was widely interpreted as a swipe at Drake, possibly referencing rumors around ghostwriting in Drake's career.

2017: '100' by The Game (featuring Drake)

In his verse, Drake seems to address Kendrick indirectly, with phrases that suggest he's unbothered by his competitive nature and reinforcing his own status at the top of the rap game.

One of the lines directed at Lamar went: "I would have all of your fans/ If I didn’t go pop and I stayed on some conscious s**t."

2018: 'No More Parties in LA' by Kanye West (featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick’s involvement in this track led to interpretations of his lyrics as subtle messages to Drake, critiquing the superficial nature of the industry which both artists are a part of.

2019-2020: Cooling period

The public interactions regarding their rivalry were minimal, with both artists focusing on their individual music careers without obvious references to each other.

2021: 'Family Ties' by Baby Keem (featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick drops veiled lines that hint at his views on the rap game and perceived supremacy over contemporaries, which listeners speculated included Drake.

He stated, "Smokin' on your top five tonight," asserting his dominance.

2022-2023: Quiet period

No significant direct musical or public confrontations occurred during this period, as both artists worked on separate projects.

2024: 'Push Ups' by Drake

Released on April 19, Drake’s 'Push Ups' includes direct responses to Kendrick's past disses.

He raps, "I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now," and addresses rumors about being overshadowed by peers like Kendrick, refuting them assertively.

2024: 'Taylor Made' by Drake

This track featured controversial AI-generated vocals of Tupac and Snoop Dogg, primarily targeting Lamar.

It was pulled from platforms shortly after its release due to legal threats from Tupac's estate, emphasising the line, "What's a prince to a king? He a son, nigga," which directly references and dismisses Kendrick's status compared to his own.

2024: 'Euphoria' by Kendrick Lamar

In response to Drake’s tracks, Kendrick released 'Euphoria' on April 30. He counters Drake's assertions with his lyrical complexity and depth, challenging the portrayal of their rivalry as one-sided.

This detailed timeline highlights the escalation and significant lyrical exchanges between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, showing how their rivalry has evolved over the years through their music and public statements.