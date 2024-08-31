Willis Raburu’s Wabebe Experience brings Sk8 City to life [Pulse Editor's Review]

After months of hiatus and an initial postponement due to protests, Raburu's comeback event was a thrilling reminder of why he’s one of Kenya’s most dynamic entertainment personalities.

Despite a few bumps along the way, the event was a fantastic kick-off to what promises to be an exciting series of Wabebe experiences.

Choosing Sk8 City as the venue was a smart move. Nestled within the lively Diamond Plaza, Sk8 City provided the ideal backdrop for a night of dance and music.

Its spacious layout, vibrant lighting, and youthful vibe perfectly matched the event's energetic atmosphere.

The crowd was predominantly young, with many attendees eager to let loose and enjoy the start of the weekend. The venue’s modern facilities and stylish aesthetic set the stage for an unforgettable night, making it a great pick for the event.

A TikTok-inspired affair

One of the highlights of the night was how seamlessly Willis Raburu incorporated some of Kenya's favourite TikTok stars into the mix.

Popular creators like The Dark Berry, and Kabuda017b graced the stage, bringing their unique charm and energy to the event.

Their presence added a contemporary twist, making the Wabebe Experience more relatable and exciting for the younger crowd. Watching these TikTok stars perform live was a treat, and it reinforced the growing influence of social media personalities in shaping Kenya’s entertainment landscape.

The dance party vibe at Wabebe Experience Live Recording

The Live Recording was, at its core, a dance party that captured the essence of a Friday night out.

The DJs played a blend of the latest hits and crowd favourites, keeping the energy high and the dance floor packed. The beats were infectious, and it was impossible to stand still.

From the moment the first track dropped, it was clear that this was a night for dancing and celebrating. The DJs did a commendable job, ensuring that even during occasional moments of dead air, the party’s momentum never truly faltered.

Hiccups and glitches at Wabebe Experience

Like any first-time event, the Wabebe Experience had its share of hiccups. A mass power outage announced by Kenya Power caused a brief interruption, reminding everyone of the unpredictability that sometimes comes with live events.

Additionally, Melina Gold’s performance faced some glitches and ended abruptly, adding to the few awkward pauses throughout the night.

While these moments momentarily slowed the pace, the overall energy of the event remained upbeat. Such issues are not uncommon in the world of entertainment, and they did little to dampen the spirits of the crowd.

Jabidii, Timeless Noel and Didi Man, standout performances at Wabebe Xp

The real magic of the night came from the headliners. Jabidii, Timeless Noel, and Didi Man delivered electric performances that brought the house down.

Their energy, charisma, and connection with the audience were unmatched, making them the highlight of the evening.

Jabidii's performance, in particular, was a crowd-pleaser, as he brought his signature style and infectious energy to the stage, getting everyone to dance along. Timeless Noel and Didi Man kept the vibe high, proving why they are some of the most sought-after performers in Kenya’s music scene.

Despite the challenges, the first Wabebe Experience was a success. It served as a solid foundation for what could become a staple event in Nairobi's entertainment calendar.

Willis Raburu showed that he still has the magic touch when it comes to organising events that resonate with the youth. With a few tweaks and improvements, future editions of the Wabebe Experience could set new standards for live entertainment in the city.

For those who missed out, make sure to keep an eye out for the next Wabebe Experience. If this debut is anything to go by, it will only get bigger and better, promising more thrilling nights of dance, music, and pure fun.