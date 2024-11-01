The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.
#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

Recommended articles

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer-songwriter King Kaka has returned with another hit titled 'Wendo', featuring Bensoul and Nvirii The Storyteller.

This love ballad delivers a heartfelt message, assuring a partner that, 'You are the one I love' With its upbeat rhythm, the song showcases King Kaka and his team's impressive lyrical skills.

Kenyan rapper Femi One has teamed up with Boutross Munene for a new track titled 'Memories'. The song features a fusion of their unique styles, delving into themes of nostalgia and emotional reflection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Bosire, this collaboration represents another important milestone in both artists' careers, further establishing their influence in the hip-hop genre.

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has finally released the video for her song "Bye Bye," featuring Tanzanian artist Phina and Ghanaian star Wendy Shay.

This track is part of her new 13-song album and blends Afrobeat and Afro-pop elements, resulting in a catchy and empowering anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lyrics focus on moving on from a toxic relationship, embracing self-worth, and bidding farewell to negativity.

Kenyan singer Kaiag has dropped another hit, 'Nairobi Girl', just a month after his successful track 'Kameshika Signal'.

In 'Nairobi Girl', he celebrates the beauty of a Nairobi woman, highlighting the qualities that attract him to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visuals elevate the excitement, featuring impressive dance performances by Ayoma and Kevin Githendu.

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has released a new banger titled 'Pick Up (Set It)', featuring Dyana Cods, who is well-known for her viral hit 'Set It'.

Produced by Teddy B, 'Pick Up (Set It)' explores themes of love and emotional connections, highlighting the importance of communication in relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan comedy sensation Barbara Nyambura has released her first-ever single, 'Next Mistake', just a few weeks after announcing her venture into music as part of her career progression.

Inspired by Kenyan rapper Nyanshinski, Nyambura has impressed her fans with this new track, which exudes themes of love and has quality visuals.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Content creator Tabitha Gatwiri passes on

Content creator Tabitha Gatwiri passes on

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

5 things to expect at this weekend's Tusker Oktobafest celebrations

5 things to expect at this weekend's Tusker Oktobafest celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

Savara serenades Nasieku in 'Show You Off' & other top songs of the week

Nadia Mukami, Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Gudah Man

5 things to expect at this weekend's Tusker Oktobafest celebrations

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week