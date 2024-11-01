Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Wendo - King Kaka ft. Bensoul & Nvirii The Storyteller

Kenyan singer-songwriter King Kaka has returned with another hit titled 'Wendo', featuring Bensoul and Nvirii The Storyteller.

This love ballad delivers a heartfelt message, assuring a partner that, 'You are the one I love' With its upbeat rhythm, the song showcases King Kaka and his team's impressive lyrical skills.

Memories - Femi One fit. Boutross

Kenyan rapper Femi One has teamed up with Boutross Munene for a new track titled 'Memories'. The song features a fusion of their unique styles, delving into themes of nostalgia and emotional reflection.

Produced by Bosire, this collaboration represents another important milestone in both artists' careers, further establishing their influence in the hip-hop genre.

Bye Bye - Nadia Mukami ft. Phina & Wendy Shay

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has finally released the video for her song "Bye Bye," featuring Tanzanian artist Phina and Ghanaian star Wendy Shay.

This track is part of her new 13-song album and blends Afrobeat and Afro-pop elements, resulting in a catchy and empowering anthem.

The lyrics focus on moving on from a toxic relationship, embracing self-worth, and bidding farewell to negativity.

Nairobi Girl - Chris Kaiga

Kenyan singer Kaiag has dropped another hit, 'Nairobi Girl', just a month after his successful track 'Kameshika Signal'.

In 'Nairobi Girl', he celebrates the beauty of a Nairobi woman, highlighting the qualities that attract him to her.

The visuals elevate the excitement, featuring impressive dance performances by Ayoma and Kevin Githendu.

Pick Up (Set It) - Willy Paul ft Dyana Cods

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has released a new banger titled 'Pick Up (Set It)', featuring Dyana Cods, who is well-known for her viral hit 'Set It'.

Produced by Teddy B, 'Pick Up (Set It)' explores themes of love and emotional connections, highlighting the importance of communication in relationships.

Next Mistake - Barbara Nyambura

Kenyan comedy sensation Barbara Nyambura has released her first-ever single, 'Next Mistake', just a few weeks after announcing her venture into music as part of her career progression.