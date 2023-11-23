The sports category has moved to a new website.

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done - Oxlade

Selorm Tali

Nigerian musician Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has revealed that he is the mastermind behind the song titled 'Non-Living Thing', by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Oxlade shared that after creating and recording the song, he approached Sarkodie and handed it over to him, believing that the track was too significant for him as an emerging artist at the time.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Oxlade recounted how he presented the song to Sarkodie, emphasizing that the decision to give it to the Ghanaian rapper was one of the best choices he made in his musical journey.

He expressed gratitude for Sarkodie's support and the opportunities he provided during the early stages of Oxlade's career.

"Literally, I was the one who told him [Sarkodie] that I have a song for you. ‘Non-Living Thing’ was meant to be a song on my own project. It is literally a record I created, and I was like, no, this song is meant for Sarkodie after I wrote it. There are some songs you write, you're just a vessel at the end of the day if you know your song. So I knew in my heart that this song was not mine, so I performed it to him.

"Afterwards, he came to Lagos to do his promo, and then I played it to him, and I was like, 'bro let's have it.' He agreed, then we shot the video. For the next three months, the song became one of the biggest songs; it was crazy,” he explained.

Oxlade expressed how this collaboration significantly contributed to his career and acknowledged that aligning himself with the right people, such as Sarkodie, played a crucial role in his success.

The song 'Non-Living Thing' by Sarkodie featuring Oxlade gained immense popularity after its release in the latter part of 2021, becoming one of the most well-received songs in the region.

