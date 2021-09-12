Muthoni Gitau explains why she went posted her break-up video on YouTube

Gitau in an interview with Spice FM presenters; Karigoh Gateere, Barbara M'mbaka and Arnold Francis, revealed the ex-couple didn't want people to speculate the reason behind their breakup

"I wanted to do it in my own words. I was in a relationship for 7/8 years and it ended and I decided to share that. The reason I decided to do that is I wanted to share it in my own words. A lot of things happen and a story is written and you have no control over it," said Gitau.

Break-up

In July this year, the two announced their break up after a seven year relationship. In the video released on a YouTube channel they used to jointly run, the two revealed that their shared goals were no longer tenable.

Nick acknowledged that he was a little bit lax in pursuing their shared goals and Muthoni was making most of the effort.

On her part, Muthoni said she intended to explore the dating pool because she got into the relationship at 23 and skipped that experience.

“After 7 years, this feels like the best decision for both of us. The plan is to grow and heal as individuals as we evaluate what we want moving forward,” a statement on their YouTube platform.

The two clarified that the channel would continue running under Muthoni as Nick focuses on his own projects.

“This decision was not made overnight. It has been three months of thinking and talking to professionals. There are also certain external factors that have contributed to the decision.

“There are also certain people that made the decision very easy, certain people... I know they are watching so that they can make phone calls, do it!,” Muthoni said.