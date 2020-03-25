Media Personality cum Sailors Manager Mwalimu Rachel is in Jubilation after being awarded by the YouTube Community with the Silver plaque upon hitting the 100,000 subscribers mark on her Channel.

In a thankful message put up on her Instagram page, the NRG Presenter couldn’t hide her excitement; thanking Gengetone group Sailors for believing in her and helping her channel register the new milestone.

“Thrilled and super grateful for your support over the years on my YouTube channel Mwalimu Rachel TV. Thank you @sailors_254 for believing in me. (Full national address on the channel- link in bio!) We collaborated and did something different that shook how things are ordinarily done. Your channel is almost 74K strong 💪🏽. Can't wait for when you have one of these” said Mwalimu Rachel.

Mwalimu Rachel 's message as she gets awarded by YouTube

Coveted YouTube Award

The new achievement attracted a number of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans- many commenting her for a job well done.

The Radio Presenter becomes the latest to receive the highly coveted Award from YouTube- who always reward channels with a huge subscription.

When Mwalimu Rachel introduced Sailors to the World she used to upload, their songs on her Channel “Mwalimu Rachel TV” but in 2019 they changed tack and decided to open another channel called “Sailors 254”.

Ethic

Towards the end of 2019, another Gengetone group Ethic, also received the YouTube Silver Creator award for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.