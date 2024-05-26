Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Fans were left disappointed as Minaj was taken in by police on suspicion of exporting soft drugs.

Robert van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Roya Netherlans Marechaussee stated that “We can confirm that we have arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol airport because of possession of soft drugs.”

The woman in question was believed to be Minaj, with her age matching that described by Robert and her video on Instagram documenting the experience also adding weight to the same.

Nicki Minaj streams her arrest at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands

The star appeared to livestream part of her encounter with security staff at Schiphol Airport while travelling from Amsterdam to Manchester for her Pink Friday 2 Tour show.

The footage that streamed on Instagram Live shows Minaj denying carrying any drugs, with security staff at the airport telling her that she needed to go to the police station.

She responds by asking the officer if she was “under arrest”, to which the Dutch police officer replied, “yes”.

A man is heard explaining to her that she “would get a lawyer at the office” and they would go “as fast as possible”.

She also kept her fans updated on X where she has more than 28 million followers.

“They said they found weed” reads one of the messages, with yet another reading “they took my luggage without consent” and “they’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER”.

Nicki Minaj's apology after arrest in Netherlands for ‘soft drug’ possession

The rapper was later released with reports indicating that she will have to pay a fine that will be determined by the public prosecution service, the Dutch police said.

Dutch police confirmed to Sky News that the US singer and rapper was released from custody just before 9pm on Saturday but she will have to pay an undisclosed fine for "illegally exporting soft drugs from the Netherlands to another country".

Dutch military police added it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.

Shortly after her release, the singer took to social media where she thanked those who stood with her in prayer and offered an apology writing:

"Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you and all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination.

"Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies."

Co-op Live show postponed

After failing to make it for the show, organizers of the event announced that the gig will be moved to a later date.

"Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP."

"Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused." Reads a statement from promoters Live Nation.

