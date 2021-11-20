RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Joeboy set to perform in Kenya on December 11

Joeboy, Sauti Sol, NSG, Koffi Olomide in one weekend? Are your pockets ready?

Nigerian singer Joeboy [Instagram/Joeboy]
Nigerian singer Joeboy [Instagram/Joeboy]

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter and afro-pop sensation – Joeboy is set to headline the inaugural Afro Jam Festival on Saturday, December 11.

With a promise to perform club banging songs like “Alcohol,” “Baby” and “Show Me,” you can expect the 24-year-old Afrobeat artist to put on quite a show.

Joeboy was the first recipient of Mr. Eazi’s over Sh30 million Empawa100 fund, a program that the singer (Mr. Eazi) launched in November 2018 with the aim of empowering 100 African Musicians.

The Afro Jam Festival is set to take place in the same weekend as Sol Fest, a two day music festival organised by award-winning group Sauti Sol.

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol Sauti Sol treat Kenyans to a fun filled “A Sol Christmas” Live Concert Pulse Live Kenya

The music concert, organised by Sol Generation and HB Entertainment, will also feature performances from other Sol Generation artists Bensoul and Nviiri.

Music enthusiasts will be eager to see which event Kenyans will attend following an ongoing social media conversation on whether homegrown artists are ignored by both promoters and fans.

Eric Omondi's protest

Should media houses play Kenyan music more often? The issue has bubbled under the surface for ages, but exploded earlier this month on social media due to Eric Omondi's theatrics.

Artists are indignant at radio presenters, TV hosts and deejays who won't play their music on heavy rotation, while seemingly favouring Bongo and Naija tunes. The counter-argument stipulates that there’s a need for delivery of "quality music".

Drama as Comedina Eric Omondi is arrested during protest.
Drama as Comedina Eric Omondi is arrested during protest. Drama as Comedina Eric Omondi is arrested [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Music is certainly not one of the biggest exports coming out of the Kenyan market. Only a few acts have distinguished themselves globally.

Sauti Sol, for instance, are past nominees of the coveted BET awards. But such success stories are few and far between, and the following they command pales in comparison to foreign superstars.

On Thursday, November 18, Omondi led a protest as part of a campaign to push the government to consider the interest of Kenyan artists who claim to have been abandoned for years.

Among the grievances that the comedian and his entourage were pushing for is 75 per cent airplay in Kenyan media for local content.

