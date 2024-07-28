The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

Charles Ouma

Fans gave their verdict, making it clear that great things happen when Njugush and Wakavinye come together on stage and TTNT 5 lived up to expectations

Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 at,The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance
Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 at,The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance

Celebrity couple of Njugush and Wakavinye are reeling from the success of TTNT 5 that was sold out with fans and celebrities praising them for pulling yet another classy and successful show that has taken the game to whole new level.

Recommended articles

Doors opened at 2 PM with fans trickling in at the Sarit Expo Center for an evening of fun and laughter.

Organizers of the event went to great lengths to ensure its success with free transport available from Nairobi CBD to the event’s venue. Between 2-4pm.

Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance
Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Parking was taken care of with ample on-site paid parking available.

Fans did not disappoint either as they quickly snapped all tickets as soon as they became available in the totally-sold-out event.

From their choice of attire for the night to the entry to the stage and the content that was served throughout the evening, Njugush and Wakavinye dazzled fans with a classy show that cemented their place in the industry.

The more 6000 fans who were in attendance at the show that was sold out gave the couple a thunderous applause as they took to the stage for a show that did not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

Following the success of TTNT 5 in which the event venue was filled to capacity, Njugush hinted at going for a larger venue to accommodate more fans who were locked out.

A host of celebrities in the entertainment industry were in attendance, supporting Njugush as he pulled yet another spectacular show.

Abel Mutua, Judy Nyawira, Butita, YY, Awinja and Jackie Matubia are among those who graced the star-studded event with many more showing Njugush and Wakavinye love on social media.

Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance
Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The event also saw the couple celebrate Njugush’s ten years of making waves in the industry saw Wakavinye profess her love for the talented Njugush.

READ: Njugush & Cele honour buddies in newly acquired matatu 'Kabat' [Video]

The on-stage chemistry between Njugush and Wakavinye was on point as they thrilled fans, keeping them reeling in laughter throughout the night.

Fans gave their verdict, making it clear that great things happen when Njugush and Wakavinye come together on stage, backed by their able team and fans as sampled in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gertiegee: Tim and @celestinendinda good job my people. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 so proud of you! 😍

luluz_klozet: An inspiration to many🔥👏👏👏keep winning!

antony.owich: Growth 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Love to see it

tinjeytj: That was a good one for sure. Proud of you fam 🫡

READ: What awaits Njugush in Sh200B matatu industry [Costs, profits & risks]

ADVERTISEMENT

auntie_jemimah: This was beautiful! And classy! And hilarious ! Upwards 🙌🙌🙌

nasrayusuff: Omg this is insane whatttttt!???🙌🙌🙌🙌congratulations and happy 10th anniversary bana. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

nickkwach: These boundaries are not ready for what's coming.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruth K speaks on relationship with Carol Sonnie & claims of snatching Mulamwah from her

Ruth K speaks on relationship with Carol Sonnie & claims of snatching Mulamwah from her

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

5 key facts about the Pulse Influencer Awards

5 key facts about the Pulse Influencer Awards

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

8 interesting facts about 'Mke Mwema' singer Bonny Mwaitege

A screenshot image of content creator Carol Sonie

Tears of joy! Carol Sonie hits new heights on YouTube

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

Nimemwambia mama - Bonny Mwaitege turns to President Suluhu after false death reports