How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

Doors opened at 2 PM with fans trickling in at the Sarit Expo Center for an evening of fun and laughter.

Organizers of the event went to great lengths to ensure its success with free transport available from Nairobi CBD to the event’s venue. Between 2-4pm.

Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 on Saturday, July 27 at The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance Pulse Live Kenya

Parking was taken care of with ample on-site paid parking available.

Fans did not disappoint either as they quickly snapped all tickets as soon as they became available in the totally-sold-out event.

From their choice of attire for the night to the entry to the stage and the content that was served throughout the evening, Njugush and Wakavinye dazzled fans with a classy show that cemented their place in the industry.

The more 6000 fans who were in attendance at the show that was sold out gave the couple a thunderous applause as they took to the stage for a show that did not disappoint.

Following the success of TTNT 5 in which the event venue was filled to capacity, Njugush hinted at going for a larger venue to accommodate more fans who were locked out.

A host of celebrities in the entertainment industry were in attendance, supporting Njugush as he pulled yet another spectacular show.

Abel Mutua, Judy Nyawira, Butita, YY, Awinja and Jackie Matubia are among those who graced the star-studded event with many more showing Njugush and Wakavinye love on social media.

The event also saw the couple celebrate Njugush’s ten years of making waves in the industry saw Wakavinye profess her love for the talented Njugush.

The on-stage chemistry between Njugush and Wakavinye was on point as they thrilled fans, keeping them reeling in laughter throughout the night.

Fans praise Njugush and Wakavinye for hosting a spectacular TTNT5

Fans gave their verdict, making it clear that great things happen when Njugush and Wakavinye come together on stage, backed by their able team and fans as sampled in the comments below.

Gertiegee: Tim and @celestinendinda good job my people. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 so proud of you! 😍

luluz_klozet: An inspiration to many🔥👏👏👏keep winning!

antony.owich: Growth 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Love to see it

tinjeytj: That was a good one for sure. Proud of you fam 🫡

auntie_jemimah: This was beautiful! And classy! And hilarious ! Upwards 🙌🙌🙌

nasrayusuff: Omg this is insane whatttttt!???🙌🙌🙌🙌congratulations and happy 10th anniversary bana. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥