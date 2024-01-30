The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan comedian Njugush recounts the Sh6M debt crisis after TTNT1 show and the burden of dealing with shylocks.

Njugush
Njugush

Popular comedian Blessed Njugush recently shared candid details about the financial hardships he faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly after his first live show left him in significant debt.

In a conversation on the Convo podcast, Njugush reflected on 2020 as one of his most challenging years yet.

The comic, who had recently celebrated his wife Celestine Ndinda, highlighted the financial setback he encountered after his first Through Thick and Thin (TTNT) show.

Comedian Blessed Njugush
Comedian Blessed Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the success of his TTNT show, Njugush found himself in a precarious financial situation due to poor planning.

The event left him with a staggering debt of Sh6 million, a significant deficit that needed urgent repayment to creditors.

Njugush found himself unable to organize additional events to repay his creditors, as the government-imposed pandemic restrictions halted public gatherings.

Njugush performing at KICC, Nairobi on May 27, 2023
Njugush performing at KICC, Nairobi on May 27, 2023 Njugush performing at KICC, Nairobi on May 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

One of his creditors, who had provided a loan of Sh400,000, charged a steep 30 percent interest rate, leading to mounting financial pressure.

Acknowledging the error of seeking a loan from a shylock, Njugush lamented the unfavorable terms that added to his financial burden.

Despite his efforts, he struggled to make ends meet, with most of his earnings going towards servicing the loan's interest.

File image of Njugush and Wakavinye on stage
File image of Njugush and Wakavinye on stage Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian shared his difficulties in repaying the loan, especially after his income from YouTube dwindled amidst the lockdown.

Eventually, Njugush found relief when the shylock demonstrated leniency and waived the accumulated interest, allowing him to focus on repaying the principal amount.

With a renewed strategy to monetize his online content, Njugush navigated through the financial storm and successfully cleared the outstanding debt.

Njugush and his wife Wakavinye performing in Australia
Njugush and his wife Wakavinye performing in Australia Njugush and his wife Wakavinye performing in Australia Pulse Live Kenya

Njugush and his wife Wakavinye have organized four TTNT shows to date, with the most recent one, TTNT4, taking place in Australia in July 2023.

From Adelaide to Perth, Melbourne and eventually Sydney, the celebrity couple left their fans in Australia yearning for more with their electrifying performance that saw the venues filled to capacity.

Blending their chemistry on stage with wit and story-telling techniques in which they turned familiar every-day experiences into funny pieces that left the crowd roaring with laughter, the couple left fans appreciating their talent.

