Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

In a conversation on the Convo podcast, Njugush reflected on 2020 as one of his most challenging years yet.

Njugush - TTNT1 left me in Sh6M debt

The comic, who had recently celebrated his wife Celestine Ndinda, highlighted the financial setback he encountered after his first Through Thick and Thin (TTNT) show.

Despite the success of his TTNT show, Njugush found himself in a precarious financial situation due to poor planning.

The event left him with a staggering debt of Sh6 million, a significant deficit that needed urgent repayment to creditors.

Njugush reveals struggles with debts and loan repayment

Njugush found himself unable to organize additional events to repay his creditors, as the government-imposed pandemic restrictions halted public gatherings.

One of his creditors, who had provided a loan of Sh400,000, charged a steep 30 percent interest rate, leading to mounting financial pressure.

Acknowledging the error of seeking a loan from a shylock, Njugush lamented the unfavorable terms that added to his financial burden.

Despite his efforts, he struggled to make ends meet, with most of his earnings going towards servicing the loan's interest.

The comedian shared his difficulties in repaying the loan, especially after his income from YouTube dwindled amidst the lockdown.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Njugush

Eventually, Njugush found relief when the shylock demonstrated leniency and waived the accumulated interest, allowing him to focus on repaying the principal amount.

With a renewed strategy to monetize his online content, Njugush navigated through the financial storm and successfully cleared the outstanding debt.

Njugush and his wife Wakavinye have organized four TTNT shows to date, with the most recent one, TTNT4, taking place in Australia in July 2023.

From Adelaide to Perth, Melbourne and eventually Sydney, the celebrity couple left their fans in Australia yearning for more with their electrifying performance that saw the venues filled to capacity.