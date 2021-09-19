"No album till further notice", says Burna Boy

He made this known on his verified Instagram page via his story on Saturday, stating that he might not drop an album for a long time.

The story read, “I might decide to NOT drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice.”

The news comes only three weeks after the Nigerian released “Question,” featuring Nigerian artist, producer, and record executive Don Jazzy.

“Question” is a charmingly mellow tune with guitars and synths twisting and twinkling over the crisp skip of the percussion.

The track arrives with a music video that finds Burna Boy embracing his hometown hero status while a rival appears to accidentally blow himself up trying to take Burna Boy’s throne.

“Question” marks Burna Boy’s second solo single of the year, following “Kilometre,” which arrived in April.

The Nigerian superstar has also dropped a handful of collaborations this year, including “Rotate” with Becky G, “Hey Boy” with Sia, and “Loved By You” with Justin Bieber.

Burna Boy’s last album, Twice As Tall, which was released in August 2020, earned the singer his first Grammy award win.

Burna Boy who lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the last Grammy edition won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

The album featured guest appearances from Kenya's very own, Sauti Sol, America's Naughty by Nature, Senegal’s musical titan, Youssou N’Dour, and Chris Martin of Coldplay.