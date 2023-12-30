The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mashirima Kapombe's weighty reflections on 2023

Charles Ouma

"I have accepted that humility, kindness, forgiveness, acceptance is great, but not everyone deserves it.” Kapombe concluded.

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe

Citizen TV journalist Mashirima Kapombe has shared her reflections on the year 2023 and the valuable lessons she learnt.

She noted that this was the first year that she has “grown up and truly felt like an adult” including making” some tough and some very poor decisions”.

“When all the innocence is stripped away... First time I look at myself and see a 34-year-old. 2023 is the year I have grown up and truly felt like an adult. I have experienced God's grace and favour like never before. I have made some tough and some very poor decisions. I have learnt to be grateful for family... But much more I have appreciated having both my parents present and strong and healthy all these years.

“I have appreciated my upbringing. I have experienced what true love is through watching my father show us what "for better, for worse... In sickness and in health..." Truly means.” Kapombe wrote.

The award-winning journalist looked back at the blessings of the year it saw her experience “what it means to marry a good man and into a loving family” and jokingly stated that she would ask her sister for the prayers that saw her marry a good man.

“I have appreciated my siblings @definitelykp @sidikapombe and the warmth... and joyful chaos, children bring into a home (cc. Kenga, Otis, Theuri, Nyawira, Nyadzua, CJ... List is endless)

“I have experienced what it means to marry a good man and into a loving family through my sister and her(our)in-laws. My goodness! @sidikapombe you have to give me the prayer you prayed.” She added.

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe
She also shared that the year 2023 made her know what true friendship looks like and saw her accept that.

“I know what true friendship looks like. It's not loud but it's present and it's constant (cc. Y'all know yourselves ❤️).

"I have accepted that humility, kindness, forgiveness, acceptance is great, but not everyone deserves it.” Kapombe concluded.

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe

The year in question had several defining moments, including when she found herself in a situation where she had no choice but to abruptly end a phone interview with Milele FM's Ankali Ray.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
