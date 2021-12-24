RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Raila dresses as santa to spread christmas cheer amongst kids [PHOTOS]

Cyprian Kimutai

Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!

Christmas is the time for spreading love and cheer and leading by example is the Orange Democratic Movement ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Dressed in a trendy Santa hat and signature coat, the former Prime Minister won hearts all over the internet on Christmas Eve when he hosted a Christmas fun day at his Kisumu home for children from different children’s homes.

In a brief address, Odinga wished the children a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2022, and urged them to be cautious during the festive period so as to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Odinga as well as the Governor of Kisumu Anyang Nyong'o also wowed the children with their dance moves during the party.

Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya

