Months after Controversial preacher James Ng’ang’a claimed he had the powers to fire Government officials, he has now maintained that he can cure coronavirus patients through the power God has given him.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel Fagilia TV, the Neno Evangelism Centre preacher revealed that if only the Government could allow him to be locked up with the patients in church, then they could receive healing if they truly believed in God.

Ng’ang’a went ahead to add that if God could cure other diseases like HIV, Cancer and kidney failure then he could also cure Corona.

Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pator Ng’ang’a

"Ningeruhusiwa na Government ya Kenya ama ya Dunia ningeletewa wale watu wakona hiyo corona tujaribu huyu Mungu maana Mungu amesema tumjaribu nifungiwe na wao nyumba moja lakini wawe wameamini yesu nichukue guitar. nipige guitar na watumishi wangu nimwambie Mungu Bwana wetu wa Mbinguni.."said the pastor.

He went ahead to say that he would praise God with a song, play his guitar and the people would receive healing even without him touching them.

"Mimi Ng'ang'a ningeletewa hao watu kama ni ishirini tufungiwe nyumba moja pale kanisani na asiingie mtu mwingine kuingie tu praise team. Wale watu wakae pale kando, mimi sitavaa gloves nichukue guitar niimbe wimbo wangu 'Hakuna Mungu kama wewe' nimtukuze nimtukuze halafu niwaelekee wale watu hata sitawaguza na Mkono utaona venye Mungu atafanya kazi. Kama Kuna Mungu aliokoa Danieli, My God I wish ningepata nafasi kama hii, Kama cancer, HIV, Kidney failure imekuwako na hizo zote Mungu ametuokoa, I wish ningepata nafasi ya kupractice this power I have Dunia ingejua kuna Mungu ambaye haezi tishwa na corona" added the preacher.

This is not the first time the man of God has confessed to do outstanding things, last year he revealed that he could fire Government officials adding that he had the powers to see beyond the ordinary,