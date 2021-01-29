Whether you’re looking for HBO series, Maisha Magic favourites or action movies, streaming service Showmax has a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live news and sport, all with zero ads.

Kick off the new year with a great deal: get a three-month subscription to Showmax for the price of a one-month subscription. That’s a whole 12 weeks of entertainment to take your 2021 to the next level. Find out more »

How much does it cost?

From 21 January to 31 March 2021, get three months for the price of one across all Showmax’s packages.

● Showmax Mobile was KSh 1140.00 now KSh 380.00

● Showmax was KSh 2280.00 now KSh 760.00

● Showmax Mobile Pro was KSh 3150.00 now KSh 1050.00

● Showmax Pro was KSh 6300.00 now KSh 2100.00

Sign up here »

What to watch

Brenda Wairimu is back in another sizzling season of Monica, and if you’re obsessed with local drama, catch weekly episodes of Kina, Selina, and more, fresh from Maisha Magic.

Football fans score big when they sign up for Showmax Pro and watch live Premier League, Serie A and games all year round.

Speaking of live news, your standard Showmax subscription includes the following local channels: NTV, KTN Home, KTN News, K24 and KBC.

Then there are the latest Hollywood movies, the biggest international series like Vikings, Power Book II: Ghost, and His Dark Materials and tonnes of kids stuff.

Sign up for 1 month of Showmax, get 2 months extra here »