Media personality Pinky Ghelani has come out to reveal the struggles that she and her husband Raj Sehmi have been through since they got married.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Ghelani disclosed that in the thirteen years they had stayed together, a lot had changed and there was so much growth when two people faced challenges together.

Some of these challenges included; losing pregnancies and losing her father to cancer, while her mother was diagnosed with a stroke.

“I had no idea what can change in 13 years. We lost pregnancies, we lost his dad to cancer, mum had a stroke. We became parents and so so much more! There’s so much growth that occurs when you face the ups and downs of life together,” said Ghelani.

We lost pregnancies - Pinky Ghelani reveals little known details about her marriage

The mother of two went ahead to state that there was no secret to having a successful marriage or staying married because their marriage wasn’t perfect and they had their fair share of happiness and sadness.

“We understand each other more. It’s not that we don’t fight, we do. But we also laugh a lot. There’s no secret or trick in staying married... I wouldn’t say there’s a method. So many of you have messaged to ask me.. but honestly.. there’s no one way in making a marriage work. You need to find your ebb and flow, you need to know yourself but most importantly you need to be happy... Happy Anniversary @raj_sehmi ♥️”said Ms Pinky.

Pinky has been a household name for a long time especially after working as a radio presenter at Capital FM. Her star has since risen even after quitting radio and took to public speaking.

She has given talks on various platforms like TedX, This Is My Story, Dadasphere and Engage.

She also works with with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and runs a campaign called the LuQuLuQu campaign that speaks for refugees in our country.