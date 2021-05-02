Professor Hamo's lengthy response after being exposed as a Deadbeat Dad

In a Facebook post, Sunday Morning, Hamo said he wished to give his fans clarity claiming that he has always provided for his children and has never neglected them.

Further to this, the comedian has said that his first wife provides for Jemutai’s children and not once have they gone without food or shelter.

Jemutai had already alleged that Hamo has another wife in Nakuru, whom they are in good terms with and even used to support her when she was financially stable.

“ I have children who live with me and others who don't live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there's no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need. My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don't live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” read Hamo’s first statement.

The comedian claims that he is puzzled by where Jemutai drew her accusations from and he has always been a present father to all his children.

“Sometimes people can get frustrated when they're not able to get everything they wanted especially when unseen challenges arise. I have always been a present father for all my children and I will continue to work hard and take care of them.”

Hamo has accused Jemutai for getting frustrated because she 'didn't get everything she wanted.'

"Sometimes people can get frustrated when they're not able to get everything they wanted especially when unseen challenges arise," continued Hamo.

Exposed

On Friday, Churchill show comedian Jemutai revealed that fellow comedian Professor Hamo is the father of her two kids, but unfortunately he has neglected them.

Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.