Churchill show’s Jemutai confirms Prof. Hamo is her Baby Daddy, accuses him of neglecting his Kids

In an expose done on Edgar Obare’s platform, Jemutai narrated that she got her first child with Hamo back in 2016 and their second born daughter in October 2019.

According to the comedian their relationship has been on and off and at one point Hamo asked her to quit Churchill show so that they can build his brand.

Churchill show’s Jemutai confirms Pro. Hamo is her Baby Daddy, accuses him of neglecting his Kids Pulse Live Kenya

Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.

“My name is Jemutai and I am comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears. I have no other choice so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower. I want to be able to start business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

“Yes he is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all,” added Jemutai.

Jemutai went on to state that Hamo has another wife in Nakuru, whom they are in good terms with and even used to support her when she was financially stable.

The mother of two narrates that despite Hamo working at HOT96, she doesn’t get to see his money or even provide for his kids.

Amidst the drama, Hamo put up a post that says “No comment”.

