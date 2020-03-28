Ragga and dancehall artiste Swabri Mohammed popularly known as Redsan degraded a local publication after they listed him as a poor and a boring performer on stage.

Redsan shamed the publication’s journalists saying that such remarks were the reason why some artistes career had hit a dead end .

“These guys at people daily news paper😂😂😂😂😂😂 ata sijui nani ame nipa hii gazeti, SHAME ON YOU-- SHAME ON YOU! i dont know who you hire as your journalists. Clearly they are not very intelligent. and what is worse is we as performing artists have been saying this for years, it IS THESE KIND OF FOLK WHO KEEP KILLING CAREERS AND DESTROYING TALENTS IN THIS COUNTRY all in the name of a pay cheque at the end of the month” said the rapper.

What gives you the right to print such nonsense? – Redsan after being listed as a wack performer on stage

The shoulder back hit maker called out journalists to do a proper research before printing anything concerning the music industry and above all, about him.

“What gives you the right to print such nonsense? Huyu lazima tuli mnyima tiko ya saree kwa show flani aka ona wacha aende andike ufala.. just to refresh your sleeping idle mind next time do a better job and a proper research before you print anything about the music indusrty in kenya. most of all about REDSAN. TO THE JOURNALIST WHO WROTE THIS FOOLISHNESS SCROLL LEFT. TUTAZIDI KUPANDA NAYO. #pandanayo #dancehallbaba #king #baddest #redsan” added Redsan.

The publication said that despite the artiste being in the game for close to two decades his presence on stage has been wanting saying his performances are marked with some rather obvious routine.

What gives you the right to print such nonsense? – Redsan after being listed as a wack performer on stage

“His presence on stage over the years has been quite wanting, to say the least. His performances are marked with some rather obvious routine. On stage he will teach a few dance styles that had been witnessed in all his previous concerts and worse he has zero connection with the crowd” said PD.

Other artistes who were on the list include Ben Cyco, Nazizi, Masauti, Nadi Mukami and Avril.