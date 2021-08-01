Why Carol Radull is leaving Radio Africa Group after 21 years

Radull is one of the best sports journalists in the country. Her love and deep understanding of sports is unmatched.

The media personality who's also the CEO of Jaza Stadi initiative and an avid Arsenal fan used to host the Score Kenya, a sports show on Kiss 100 every Saturday afternoon.

Jaza Stadi is an Initiative that is working towards bridging the gap between sports enthusiasts & sporting events, fusing sports with entertainment on match day.

It is about trying to solve and change the fans perception about the Kenyan sport industry and improve fans stadium attendance during different match days.

The ever-smiling celebrity worked for BBC and Reuters before joining giant media group Radio Africa.

In a statement on Saturday night, Radull detailed her 21-year career at the media station, noting that she is proud of the achievements she made while at Radio Africa.

She singled out launching Radio Jambo, Radio Africa Digital department, Bamba sport and hiring top hosts like Gidi Gidi, Fred Arocho and Bramwell Mwololo as some of her key achievements.

“31st July 2021 marks the end of a 21 year relationship. I joined the Radio Africa Group on the 8th of Aug 2000 as a news reporter and was soon promoted to be the head of News at Kiss 100.

"2008 I launched Radio Jambo and was the station's first Programme Controller…In 2012 I launched the RAL Digital department (including @mpashogram an exciting project back then but it wasn't exactly my cuppa tea…2016 and Bamba Sport was born.

This was an exciting project and I got to hire amazing talent like journalists; Ida Waringa and Mukami Wambora (both of who had never been on TV and both of who have become sports broadcasting Superstars! I love you two) @mohamedabu91 such a sports journalist extraordinaire,” her statement read in part.

Explaining why she’s leaving Radio Africa, Radull noted that she enjoys being on air rather than working on reports and other issues behind the scenes. For the last over one year, Radull has not been on radio.

“While I respect all the opportunities I got at Radio Africa; most of them management opportunities; I never believed I was designed to push papers and write reports.

Being on Radio was and still is; my first... no; second love; after the Theatre (I love being on stage but that's a story for another day).

I haven't been on radio for a year and a half for reasons I choose not to share but in two weeks times I will be back on your airwaves; with the "Great Roy" and Kieni; to continue to push the sport agenda,” she said.