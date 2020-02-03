Backlash as Ringtone brags about shopping with Jay-Z from the same shop

Controversial Gospel Singer Ringtone Apoko received backlash from Kenyans after he disclosed that he shopped at the same shop where American Rapper Jay Z did.

The singer posted a picture of himself alongside Jay Z bragging about how birds of the same feathers shopped from the same shop.

“BIRDS FROM SAME FEATHERS SHOP SAME SHOP ask Jayz ( my friends the son of God is on top not below, ahead not behind💪💪)👏👏👏👏👏” read Ringtones caption.

This is not the first time the singer has found himself in odd situations.

Last year, the Pamela’ singer was arrested for ‘prostituting’ and ‘confusing' students at Cooperative University amidst the search for a wife. Ringtone was holding a placard of the qualities of the woman he was looking for.

Cows menace

He also found himself at loggerheads with Karen Residents for rearing over 40 cows in the residence.

Ringtone's placard with more demands (Courtesy)

"We are happy that you're now one of us. We are however not pleased that you are rearing cows. Karen is not a farm but a residential community,” read part of the letter from Karen Residents Association.

He later disclosed that he was rearing those cows for Entrepreneur Zari who turned down a Ranger Rover gift he had offered her as a symbol for his love.

Here are some of the comments;

papa_africa_254 looks like Jayz before and after fame

okebo_kevin Nani alipatia ringtong simu ina surport instagram🤔🤔🤔

rosechamelion Now we understand,,,,, so you and Jaz u belong to the same roof??

mulamwah Rangi hatukatai lakini Material ndio tofauti 😂

cynthia_mugure Tafuta your Beyonce sasa and build an empire like your shopping mate😂😂Jay Z 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

ambrozkelvin What you order vs what gets delivered. 😂😂😂

madola200 Are you really serious you compere your self with jayz.God have mercy on us

korirdennis254 Jay Z must sue you how can you compare rich and poverty

dj_docha Umeaza ile ufala yako🙄

daizzykolman 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @ringtoneapoko si ukue comedian pleaseeee

jumiick_motu Labda boxer juu hiyo koti yako sio label 😂😂😂💔💔👊

justhenry0 @ringtoneapoko Jayz is trying to copy your style man😂