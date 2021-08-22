Dubbed ‘Escape 2 Wakanda’, the tour will see the duo performing in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The tour has been organized by Musical Safaris Group Inc, a Kenyan and US based Entertainment and Travel company.

According to a tour programme, Ruff Endz, who recently released a new album titled Rebirth, are scheduled to arrive in Kenya in September 1 for their debut show at the Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru in September 3.

Pulse Live Kenya

The second show is scheduled for September 4 at Panafric Hotel, Nairobi while the last show will take place in September 5 in Whitesands Hotel, Mombasa.

During a recent interview, the duo said their forthcoming tour of Kenya will give them an opportunity of going back to their roots and entertaining their Kenyan fans.

According to the organizers, the tour had been pegged on the concept of the famous American superhero film Black Panther. The Wakanda concept has been a rallying call for many black artistes inspired by the fictional country in the superhero movie.

The duos new album Rebirth – their fifth – features tracks such as Be the One, Congratulations and Hopeless.

They had earlier produced songs such as You mean the World to Me and I Apologize, Where Does Love Go from Here, Ryder, Time 4 Change and Speak to My Heart.

Now signed to Epic Record Labels, the duo released their debut album Love Crimes in August, 2000, which to their credit was peaking at #52 on the Billboard 200 and #19 on the R&B albums chart.

Pulse Live Kenya

After signing with Epic Records in 1999, the duo began work on their debut album. They appeared on Cam'Ron's single "Freak" that same year.

In June 2000, they premiered their debut single "No More" which became a hit on the R&B and Pop charts, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the R&B charts.

Their debut album Love Crimes was released on August 22nd, 2000, peaking at #52 on the Billboard 200 and #19 on the R&B albums chart. A follow-up single "Where Does Love Go from Here" was released, yet did not chart. Shortly after, they toured and began work on their sophomore album.

In 2001, they released the first single from their second album "Cash, Money, Cars, Clothes" featuring Memphis Bleek. The single had moderate success on the R&B charts, peaking at #69 on Billboard's R&B.

However, it wasn't until they released the next single, the title track "Someone To Love You" the following year, that they garnered another crossover hit, with the song hitting #49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #12 on R&B.

Pulse Live Kenya

Their album Someone To Love You was released on May 14, 2002. It opened at #27 on the Billboard 200 and #8 on the R&B Albums chart.

Following some label issues, the group decided to take a break in 2003. A compilation album Greatest Hits was released that year, serving as their final contract release with Epic Records. Additionally, they were featured on the Ghostface Killah track "Love Session."

In 2006, David Chance began work on new projects, including Unplugged...My Life, My Story which was due in winter 2007, along with a follow-up album called Unconditional Love which were only digital releases.

Chance began doing what he calls "inspirational soul music" (gospel) with two new groups signed to his CMG Music LLC label.

Although the duo were no longer recording together, they released a previously-unreleased album titled The Final Chapter for the fans, on iTunes on August 9, 2010 and physically on November 23, 2010.

The following year, the duo released The International Official Final Chapter Mixtape with DJ Mad Dogg, featuring 6 songs not included on the third album, and was hosted by both members of the duo.

In 2016, the duo decided to reunite after their hometown of Baltimore erupted into a historical uprising that left their city in flames.

With the city in unrest, they were compelled to record their first song entitled "Time 4 Change" a song that speaks out against injustice for their city and all cities alike.

In 2018, they released their fourth album Soul Brothers which featured the single “Don’t Leave.”

Organizers of the group’s forthcoming Kenyan tour are making arrangements to have the shows televised online with more details through www.musicalsafaris.com