ADVERTISEMENT
Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

Charles Ouma

With the indefinite hiatus marks the end of a specific chapter. As close friends and business partners the band members are eager to explore fresh, creative avenues and embark on personal endeavours - Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol

Africa’s sensational musical powerhouse, Sauti Sol has announced its final performance as a group and an indefinite hiatus from group projects.

The band will take a break from group projects after their oncoming world tour with a final performance for their home fans on December 16, 2023.

In a statement released on May 20, 2023, Sauti Sol explained that the upcoming tour which will see the band tour US, Europe and Canada.

"The upcoming tour across the US, Europe and Canada, is a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sauti Sol one last time before the band takes a break from group projects for a while." Read the statement.

The statement added that the hiatus only marks the end of a specific chapter, noting that the band members remain close friends and business partners and will continue to explore other avenues as well as personal projects.

"With the indefinite hiatus marks the end of a specific chapter. As close friends and business partners the band members are eager to explore fresh, creative avenues and embark on personal endeavours," added the statement.

Sauti Sol members during a live performance
Sauti Sol members during a live performance Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning band promised to sign off in style when they take to the stage for their final act, without forgetting to give their Kenyan fans a befitting farewell before the hiatus.

“Each performance will be infused with a sense of deep love and gratitude, as the ensemble delivers their timeless hits and fan favourites that have left an indelible mark on our collective memories.

"Sauti Sol will also be gracing the stage for two landmark performances alongside Boys II Men (On 10 and 11 June 2023…Sauti Sol’s encore performance will take place at the third annual Sol Fest in Nairobi, on December 16, 2023.” Added the statement.

Below is the full statement.

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music
Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music Pulse Live Kenya
Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music
Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music Pulse Live Kenya
