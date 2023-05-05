The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Sauti Sol to perform alongside Boyz II Men in Nairobi concert

Amos Robi

VVIP tickets are going for Sh30,000, VIP 15,000 and regular Sh8,000

Sauti Sol members during a live performance
Sauti Sol members during a live performance

Award-winning Kenyan band Sauti Sol has been confirmed to perform at the upcoming second edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

The festival will take place on June 10, 2023, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi where the group is expected to entertain their fans with their hits from their over five albums.

Lilian Onyanch Head of Consumer and High-Net Worth and Acting Head of Brand and Marketing expressed her excitement about having the band be part of the festival which will be headlined by the iconic R&B band Boyz II Men.

“We are excited to have Sauti Sol perform at the upcoming 2nd Edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival, they will most definitely help create a soulful and unforgettable musical experience for Kenyans and beyond,” said Onyach.

Sauti Sol performing at Sol Fest
Sauti Sol performing at Sol Fest Sauti Sol performing at Sol Fest Pulse Live Kenya

The event organizer, Radio Africa Events, chose Uhuru Gardens as the venue for the festival because it aligns with the event’s purpose.

“Uhuru Gardens, which is the event location, was a well thought out and deliberate choice for us as it aligns with our purpose which is ‘Kenya is our Home, we drive her Growth’. Therefore, we want everyone to come to enjoy the music, acknowledge Kenya’s successes, and appreciate our Kenyan heritage," said Onyanch.

The Gardens, which were declared a National Monument in 1966, is undergoing a massive transformation and is set to become Kenya’s largest memorial park, honouring heroes, showcasing history, and attracting commerce and convention-goers.

Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men
Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men Pulse Live Kenya
The concert will also showcase some of the best Kenyan DJs including DJ G-Money, DJ Forro, Dj Shaky, DJ Grauchi, CNG and DJ Cream. VVIP and VVIP tickets for the event have since sold out.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are in charge of managing the event venue, which means that security for the Festival is expected to be sufficient and of a high standard, providing reassurance for those who intend to attend.

Boyz II Men is an American vocal harmony group, best known for emotional romantic songs. Originally the group was formed of four members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, Michael McCary and Shawn Stockman.

McCary however left in 2003 due to a medical condition that derailed him back forcing him to eventually leave the group.

RnB group Boyz II Men
RnB group Boyz II Men RnB group Boyz II Men Pulse Live Kenya

The group is behind award-winning songs such as 'On Bended Knee', 'End of The Road', 'One Sweet Day' among others.

The group also has several awards to its name including 4 Grammy Awards in its over 20-year career.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
