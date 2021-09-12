See the weird outfit Kim Kardashian wore this weekend

The KKW Beauty founder, touched down at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 11 with her face completely covered in a leather face mask that covered her entire head.

The bootylicious media personality walked around in a tied trench coat, leather pants and high heeled boots, along with a rhinestone “Hourglass” handbag.

Pulse Live Kenya

The reality star appeared to be arriving in the Big Apple just in time for the 2021 Met Gala which is scheduled to finally happen on Monday, September. 13. The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Each year's event celebrates the theme of that year's Costume Institute exhibition, and the exhibition sets the tone for the formal dress of the night, since guests are expected to choose their fashion to match the theme of the exhibit.

Kim arrived alongside her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend Travis Barker. The Poosh founder and Blink 182 drummer also wore a black outfit, twinning in emo hoodies and pants, as well as rocking protective face masks due to COVID-19.