Size 8's weighty birthday message after announcing end of her 11-year marriage

Charles Ouma

My life is changing and I know even if this new journey seems vague your might hand is leading the way- Read part of Size 8's lengthy message to celebrate her birthday.

Gospel singer Size 8
Gospel singer Size 8 has celebrated her birthday with a message of gratitude in the midst of the much that is going on in her life.

Counting some of her blessings, the singer noted that she is grateful for every second of life and for the good health.

“Today I celebrate my birthday woi God is faithful...to many , having life is not that of a blessing but for me I cherish every single second of life and good health for death has been wanting to take me but God gave me victory over sickness and death so am forever grateful for life because it is a blessing...” Size 8 wrote.

Hinting at a new course that her life has taken, the award-winning singer noted that even though the journey seems vague, the hand of God will lead her.

READ: Karen Nyamu's message to Size 8 after she announced end of her 11-year marriage

She also found strength in her faith, noting that her trust is in God and expressed gratitude for the blessing of being a present mum to her children.

“Father God I bless your holy name thank you for this brand new year.....and my life is changing and I know even if this new Journey seems vague, your mighty hand is leading the way...my trust is in you.”

“Its a new dawn, a new beginning praise be to God almighty in Jesus Christ name who has preserved my life giving my children a present mum woi glory to God am so grateful.....hallelujah...#happybirthdaytome.” She added.

Celebrities and fans wished the singer another successful year ahead as captured in the birthday messages below.

Nicholaskioko: Happiest birthday mama Wambo

pika_na_raych: Happy birthday Mamaa Wambo 🥰🥰🥰

dorea_chege: Happy birthday mama wambo we love you

millywajesus: Happy birthday mama Wambo 😍

murigi_wanjiru: Happy birthday mama Wambui more blessings upon your life 🥳

pillicecille: Happy birthday size 8 ,we love you.. may God grant you your heart desires.

mozdj: Happy Birthday 🎉

READ: Size 8 announces end of 11-year marriage, sparking confusion about recent posts

Size 8 turned 37 barely days after announcing the end of her 11-year marriage to fellow star, DJ Mo.

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8
"Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!

"I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood! But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!" Size 8 wrote in her Instagram Stories.

The announcement marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for a couple that inspired many during the 11-year marriage.

