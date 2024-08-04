Size 8's weighty birthday message after announcing end of her 11-year marriage

Counting some of her blessings, the singer noted that she is grateful for every second of life and for the good health.

“Today I celebrate my birthday woi God is faithful...to many , having life is not that of a blessing but for me I cherish every single second of life and good health for death has been wanting to take me but God gave me victory over sickness and death so am forever grateful for life because it is a blessing...” Size 8 wrote.

Size 8 on new journey that her life is taking

Hinting at a new course that her life has taken, the award-winning singer noted that even though the journey seems vague, the hand of God will lead her.

She also found strength in her faith, noting that her trust is in God and expressed gratitude for the blessing of being a present mum to her children.

“Father God I bless your holy name thank you for this brand new year.....and my life is changing and I know even if this new Journey seems vague, your mighty hand is leading the way...my trust is in you.”

“Its a new dawn, a new beginning praise be to God almighty in Jesus Christ name who has preserved my life giving my children a present mum woi glory to God am so grateful.....hallelujah...#happybirthdaytome.” She added.

Birthday messages stream in as Size 8 turns 37

Celebrities and fans wished the singer another successful year ahead as captured in the birthday messages below.

Nicholaskioko: Happiest birthday mama Wambo

pika_na_raych: Happy birthday Mamaa Wambo 🥰🥰🥰

dorea_chege: Happy birthday mama wambo we love you

millywajesus: Happy birthday mama Wambo 😍

murigi_wanjiru: Happy birthday mama Wambui more blessings upon your life 🥳

pillicecille: Happy birthday size 8 ,we love you.. may God grant you your heart desires.

mozdj: Happy Birthday 🎉

Size 8 turned 37 barely days after announcing the end of her 11-year marriage to fellow star, DJ Mo.

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

"Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!

"I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood! But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!" Size 8 wrote in her Instagram Stories.

